24 Pieces To Organise & Refresh Your Home

Hey everyone, I hope you are all keeping well and safe! I’m back today with a new post and this time it’s home/interiors focused (yay!). I don’t know about you but I’ve been spending a lot of my spare time in quarantine organizing and refreshing my apartment. It’s the perfect time to finish decorating that corner that’s been on your to do list or organize that drawer you’ve been ignoring. Doing has also brought me so much peace and has been a really good distraction. So today I put together some pieces to help you do the same.

You would be surprised what adding a simple mirror can do. It is such an easy way to open up a space and elevate it. This one looks so much more expensive than it is and I love that shape. I’ve also been using this time to burn all my fancy candles because why not?! Jo Malone will always be one of my favourite brands for candles and this one is under €30. As I mentioned I’ve also been organizing like crazy including a big wardrobe organization. I recently got these dividers for my shelves and I cannot recommend them enough. They make my shelves so much more tidy.

I hope you enjoyed this post and found my round up of pieces helpful if you are also refreshing your home during this time 🙂

Chat soon & stay safe,

x Erika