$25.6 Million in New Federal Home Energy Investments for Four Alberta Communities

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ – Canadians in Alberta and beyond are upgrading their homes to be more energy-efficient. Energy efficiency fights climate change, creates good jobs and helps families to save on their monthly bills. The Government of Canada is working with municipalities in Alberta and across Canada to make it easier for retrofits to take place – unlocking sustainable jobs and climate action.

Today in Calgary, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a $25.6 million investment in four Alberta municipalities, delivered through the Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) initiative. This investment will help these municipalities to implement new home energy retrofit financing programs in their communities across Alberta.

The City of Calgary, City of St. Albert, City of Lethbridge, and Town of Canmore are receiving $15,000,000, $5,017,400, $3,814,300, and $1,622,960, respectively to implement energy retrofit financing programs for residential properties.

The grants and loans from Green Municipal Fund (GMF) will allow each municipality to establish a program and begin lending to homeowners. The Clean Energy Improvement Programs (CEIP) will utilize the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing mechanism. Homeowners can repay the cost of their home energy projects over time through a CEIP charge added to their property tax bills. The CEIPs will be administered by Alberta Municipalities, the association representing urban municipalities in Alberta.

The Alberta Ecotrust Foundation, a Low Carbon Cities Canada partner for both the City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton, receives $140,700 through CEF to look at the feasibility of complementary financing models to CEIP, such as home energy retrofit programs that provide access to capital, and are led by qualified contractors who encourage and support homeowners already planning home renovations or upgrades, to include energy retrofits in their plans.

The Government of Canada is pleased to financially support the FCM Green Municipal Fund, which offers the Community Efficiency Financing initiative. CEF helps communities of all sizes implement innovative local financing programs like Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE), utility on-bill financing and third-party lending partnerships.

By leveraging these existing models, CEF helps communities by providing capital to homeowners to make their homes more energy-efficient, while creating local jobs and keeping the economy moving. Since the launch of CEF in 2020, GMF has also invested in Clean Energy Improvement Programs in the cities of Edmonton and Leduc, and the towns of Devon and Rocky Mountain House.

CEF is one of the ways GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like this that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.

Quotes

“We are working with municipalities across Alberta to deliver greener buildings and support sustainable economic growth. Today’s announcement with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities will help our partners in Calgary, St. Albert, Lethbridge and Canmore deliver more efficient and comfortable homes that will lower bills for Canadian families, take action against climate change and create good jobs for workers. The Government of Canada is pleased to support these initiatives.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

“Our federal Liberal government is investing $15 Million in the City of Calgary because we believe in a more energy-efficient and sustainable future for all Canadians. This includes taking steps to fight climate change, create good jobs and deliver a prosperous net-zero future for our kids.”

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

“Today’s investments represent a step toward more efficient homes in cities and towns across Alberta. By delivering on home efficiency, our government is supporting Albertans in taking action on climate, creating sustainable jobs and driving forward innovation in our buildings sector.”

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault,, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance

“Our government supports Albertan innovation that creates more jobs and helps our province to lead in renewable energy growth. Today’s announcement will build more efficient and affordable homes for Alberta families. Together we will combat climate change and grow an economy that works for everyone.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Municipalities experience the drastic impacts of are on the front lines of climate change and communities of all sizes are showing leadership at a time when we need it most. The Green Municipal Fund empowers local governments to deliver results with our federal partners – supporting municipalities across Alberta build greener, more sustainable communities, creating jobs and helping Canadians make their homes more comfortable and affordable. Together, we are on the path to net-zero.”

Taneen Rudyk, FCM President

“Climate change has serious implications for our city both now and into the future. Calgary City Council is committed to taking action on important climate initiatives, but we must work collectively as a city to make real progress. This fund will open the door for Calgarians to make their homes more energy efficient, reduce their carbon footprint and save money.”

Mayor Jyoti Gondek, , City of Calgary

“The investment from the Green Municipal fund will ensure we’re able to help residents in our city make real, tangible energy efficiency and sustainability improvements to their homes. It also means job creation in our community and with 20 per cent of this funding dedicated to supporting affordable housing providers with their properties, we’ll see some of the most vulnerable in our community experience improved facilities. Thanks to the $3.8 million in grant and loan funding, we’re going to see a reduction in our overall carbon footprint and that supports our environmental responsibility focus as a City Council.”

Mayor Blaine Hyggen, City of Lethbridge

“We are excited to launch the Clean Energy Improvement Program this fall thanks to the $5 million in grant and loan funding from the Green Municipal Fund. The City of St. Albert is committed to taking action against climate change and this funding will not only help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our community but improve the energy performance, comfort and affordability of existing homes and generate local economic opportunities.”

Mayor Cathy Heron, City of St. Albert

“Thanks to the $1.5 million in grant and loan funding from the Green Municipal Fund, we are thrilled to launch the Clean Energy Improvement Program in the Town of Canmore. Managing the human impact on our environment is top of mind for Council and this program represents another way for the community to collaborate to reduce our contribution towards climate change.”

Mayor Sean Krausert , Town of Canmore

“We are excited to be part of the Low Carbon Cities Canada Network and appreciate the investment from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Cities of Calgary and Edmonton to our Climate Innovation Fund to design a program offering an additional financing and retrofit option for homeowners in both cities. We are confident in the potential for this kind of programming to complement Clean Energy Improvement Programs and be adapted to other municipalities through our extensive network of partners and collaborators.”

Pat Letizia, President and CEO, Alberta Ecotrust Foundation

“As the trusted service provider for over 275 municipalities, we are proud that Alberta Municipalities is the Clean Energy Improvement Program’s designated administrator. For nearly two years, we have supported these municipalities every step of the way, and we cannot wait to see the impact these programs will have for Albertans—opportunities for local contractors, affordable financing for homeowners, and more resilient communities across the province.”

Dan Rude, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Municipalities

Associated links

Green Municipal Fund

Community Efficiency Financing initiative

City of St. Albert Clean Energy Improvement Program

City of Calgary Clean Energy Improvement Program

Town of Canmore Clean Energy Improvement Program

Alberta Municipalities

Alberta Ecotrust Foundation

The Canada Green Buildings Strategy

2030 Emissions Reductions Plan

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada