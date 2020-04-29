25 Funny Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves a Good Joke

No one can make an art out of joke-telling like a dad. He relishes the guffaws of laughter. He gloats at the eye rolls and delights in all the weary groans you throw back at him. Give him an awkward or tense situation, and he’s ready to disperse pun after joke after farce until the mood lightens up. So, on Father’s Day, you have a choice: to give him something quite stylish and very cool, or to go the route of the gag gift. And we gotta say, funny might be just what he and the rest of the family need this year. With that, here are 25 gift ideas for the dad who’s a comedian, at least in his own mind.