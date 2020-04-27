25 Great Father’s Day Gifts for $50 or Less
If your dad is anything like most dads, he tends to react rather violently to the very idea of anyone spending any amount of money on him. He’s earned the right. Listen, the man likely put up with, and sheltered you from, more shit than you can fathom, and still raised your sorry ass as best as he could. (And if you’ve managed to navigate yourself here and are reading this, well done him!) Your miserly old man never spent a dime on himself while doing it either, and he’s perfectly happy keeping it that way, thank you very much.
Dad understands that when it comes to getting the right gift, dropping on the biggest-ticket item and calling it a day (like your brother) definitely isn’t the way to go. Instead, put in the time tracking down something he’ll actually appreciate. That way, when he inevitably berates you for spending too much on him, you can insist it was nothing with a straight face, and rest easy knowing no matter how much money your brother makes (what do you even do, Derek?!), you’re the true inheritor of Dad’s proudest personal legacy: his enduring thriftiness.
If you’re looking to avoid spending much cash, we’ve rounded up more than a few cheap Father’s Day gifts good for any guy, on any budget. Knock yourself out. And remember: Sometimes it really is the thought that counts.
Subscription to Esquire
hearstmags.com
$15.00
Warning: shameless self-promotion ahead. Gift your dad a subscription to a little old men’s magazine called Esquire, and you’ll give him a way to pass the time during lockdown.
Magic Bullet Personal Blender
surlatable.com
$39.50
If dad wants a snack with minimal effort, give him the blender that makes cheffing up a smoothie as easy as pressing one button.
Charging Magnetic Mount
walmart.com
$49.97
The days of your dad scrambling to find his phone in between the crevices of his car seats are finally over.
Knot Cuff Links
nordstrom.com
$50.00
Gift pops a pair of cuff links in a subtle silver color for when he needs to suit up in style.
Push-Up Elite
target.com
$29.99
If your dad’s eager to stay in shape but nervous about tweaking a sore muscle, Perfect Fitness’ push-up handles help him nail the form without putting undue pressure on any body part.
Nest Mini
walmart.com
$29.00
A Google Nest mini is the brand new toy dad doesn’t have to be a bona fide IT expert to figure out.
For the Businessman
Bulletin Dot Tie Box Tie
thetiebar.com
$30.00
If dad’s the type to struggle with nailing the little details when it comes to dressing up, gift him a set that does all the work for him.
Coffee Blend Box
bluebottlecoffee.com
$35.00
Blue Bottle does coffee so well that once dad starts drinking its blends, it’ll be hard for him to drink anything else. This set comes with three flavors so he’s bound to find at least one he loves.
No.1 Fireplace + Clove
outdoorfellow.com
$37.00
A high-quality candle to help him unwind wherever he is.
Quick Wipes
nordstrom.com
$20.00
Your dad definitely doesn’t want a new pair of shoes. Instead, gift him the tools he needs to keep the pairs he already has in pristine condition.
For the New Dad
Mulberry Silk Eyemask
brooklinen.com
$29.00
For the man on the move—or the new dad getting in naps when he can—a silky sleep mask makes nodding off easier than ever.
Relaxed Baseball Cap
Hey man, they don’t call ’em “dad hats” for nothing.
Best For Health Nuts
Collagen Peptides
vitalproteins.com
$43.00
Gift the dad giving it his all to stay in fighting shape a supplement that’ll keep him there.
Pepper Mill
williams-sonoma.com
$49.95
Elevate his home cooking with a pepper grinder made for perfecting his plating. Then show up for a meal.
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Gift him the simple pleasure of daily iced coffee without breaking the bank.
The No-Brainer
Original Hot Sauce
amazon.com
$19.15
For the die-hard hot sauce devotee, a 64oz. bottle of Frank’s Red Hot should keep him satiated (at least temporarily).
For the Audiophile
Anti-Static Record Sleeves
sleevecityusa.com
$10.95
For the turntable-obsessed, a way to keep his records in tip-top shape.
Carbon Fiber Record Brush
amazon.com
$14.95
Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder
Pairing this bad boy with some coffee beans.
Chapter Travel Kit
herschel.com
$34.99
Finally, a chance to kick dad’s poor packing habits to the curb.
Stainless Steel Mug
He needs his coffee, and he needs it hot.
Original Swiss Army Climber Pocket Knife
If pops still opens boxes with an old pen, it’s time to get him a more functional alternative.
Lightning to USB Charging Cable
nordstrom.com
$24.99
Get him one that’s better (and better looking) than the in-box option he got with his phone.
Manual Knife Sharpener
amazon.com
May his knives be ever sharp.
Black Hole Cube 6L Ripstop Pouch
mrporter.com
$40.00
A Patagonia pouch is perfect for stashing toiletries and other small essentials, like those grooming products you got him the last time around.
