25 Great Father’s Day Gifts for $50 or Less

If your dad is anything like most dads, he tends to react rather violently to the very idea of anyone spending any amount of money on him. He’s earned the right. Listen, the man likely put up with, and sheltered you from, more shit than you can fathom, and still raised your sorry ass as best as he could. (And if you’ve managed to navigate yourself here and are reading this, well done him!) Your miserly old man never spent a dime on himself while doing it either, and he’s perfectly happy keeping it that way, thank you very much.

Dad understands that when it comes to getting the right gift, dropping on the biggest-ticket item and calling it a day (like your brother) definitely isn’t the way to go. Instead, put in the time tracking down something he’ll actually appreciate. That way, when he inevitably berates you for spending too much on him, you can insist it was nothing with a straight face, and rest easy knowing no matter how much money your brother makes (what do you even do, Derek?!), you’re the true inheritor of Dad’s proudest personal legacy: his enduring thriftiness.

If you’re looking to avoid spending much cash, we’ve rounded up more than a few cheap Father’s Day gifts good for any guy, on any budget. Knock yourself out. And remember: Sometimes it really is the thought that counts.