25 Great Father’s Day Gifts for $50 or Less

If your dad is anything like most dads, he tends to react rather violently to the very idea of anyone spending any amount of money on him. He’s earned the right. Listen, the man likely put up with, and sheltered you from, more shit than you can fathom, and still raised your sorry ass as best as he could. (And if you’ve managed to navigate yourself here and are reading this, well done him!) Your miserly old man never spent a dime on himself while doing it either, and he’s perfectly happy keeping it that way, thank you very much.

Dad understands that when it comes to getting the right gift, dropping on the biggest-ticket item and calling it a day (like your brother) definitely isn’t the way to go. Instead, put in the time tracking down something he’ll actually appreciate. That way, when he inevitably berates you for spending too much on him, you can insist it was nothing with a straight face, and rest easy knowing no matter how much money your brother makes (what do you even do, Derek?!), you’re the true inheritor of Dad’s proudest personal legacy: his enduring thriftiness.

If you’re looking to avoid spending much cash, we’ve rounded up more than a few cheap Father’s Day gifts good for any guy, on any budget. Knock yourself out. And remember: Sometimes it really is the thought that counts.

Subscription to Esquire

Hearst Magazines
hearstmags.com

$15.00

Warning: shameless self-promotion ahead. Gift your dad a subscription to a little old men’s magazine called Esquire, and you’ll give him a way to pass the time during lockdown. 

Magic Bullet Personal Blender

NutriBullet
surlatable.com

$39.50

If dad wants a snack with minimal effort, give him the blender that makes cheffing up a smoothie as easy as pressing one button. 

Charging Magnetic Mount

Scosche
walmart.com

$49.97

The days of your dad scrambling to find his phone in between the crevices of his car seats are finally over. 

Knot Cuff Links

David Donahue
nordstrom.com

$50.00

Gift pops a pair of cuff links in a subtle silver color for when he needs to suit up in style. 

Push-Up Elite

Perfect Fitness
target.com

$29.99

If your dad’s eager to stay in shape but nervous about tweaking a sore muscle, Perfect Fitness’ push-up handles help him nail the form without putting undue pressure on any body part. 

Nest Mini

Google
walmart.com

$29.00

A Google Nest mini is the brand new toy dad doesn’t have to be a bona fide IT expert to figure out.

For the Businessman

Bulletin Dot Tie Box Tie

The Tie Bar
thetiebar.com

$30.00

If dad’s the type to struggle with nailing the little details when it comes to dressing up, gift him a set that does all the work for him. 

Coffee Blend Box

Blue Bottle
bluebottlecoffee.com

$35.00

Blue Bottle does coffee so well that once dad starts drinking its blends, it’ll be hard for him to drink anything elseThis set comes with three flavors so he’s bound to find at least one he loves. 

No.1 Fireplace + Clove

Outdoor Fellow
outdoorfellow.com

$37.00

A high-quality candle to help him unwind wherever he is. 

Quick Wipes

Jason Markk
nordstrom.com

$20.00

Your dad definitely doesn’t want a new pair of shoes. Instead, gift him the tools he needs to keep the pairs he already has in pristine condition. 

For the New Dad

Mulberry Silk Eyemask

Brooklinen
brooklinen.com

$29.00

For the man on the move—or the new dad getting in naps when he can—a silky sleep mask makes nodding off easier than ever. 

Relaxed Baseball Cap

Hey man, they don’t call ’em “dad hats” for nothing.  

Best For Health Nuts

Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins
vitalproteins.com

$43.00

Gift the dad giving it his all to stay in fighting shape a supplement that’ll keep him there.

Pepper Mill

Peugeot
williams-sonoma.com

$49.95

Elevate his home cooking with a pepper grinder made for perfecting his plating. Then show up for a meal. 

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Gift him the simple pleasure of daily iced coffee without breaking the bank. 

The No-Brainer

Original Hot Sauce

Frank’s Red Hot
amazon.com

$19.15

For the die-hard hot sauce devotee, a 64oz. bottle of Frank’s Red Hot should keep him satiated (at least temporarily). 

For the Audiophile

Anti-Static Record Sleeves

Sleeve City
sleevecityusa.com

$10.95

For the turntable-obsessed, a way to keep his records in tip-top shape.

Carbon Fiber Record Brush

Crosley
amazon.com

$14.95

Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder

Pairing this bad boy with some coffee beans. 

Chapter Travel Kit

Herschel
herschel.com

$34.99

Finally, a chance to kick dad’s poor packing habits to the curb. 

Stainless Steel Mug

He needs his coffee, and he needs it hot. 

Original Swiss Army Climber Pocket Knife

If pops still opens boxes with an old pen, it’s time to get him a more functional alternative. 

Lightning to USB Charging Cable

Native Union
nordstrom.com

$24.99

Get him one that’s better (and better looking) than the in-box option he got with his phone.

Manual Knife Sharpener

Chef’sChoice
amazon.com

May his knives be ever sharp.  

Black Hole Cube 6L Ripstop Pouch

Patagonia
mrporter.com

$40.00

A Patagonia pouch is perfect for stashing toiletries and other small essentials, like those grooming products you got him the last time around. 

