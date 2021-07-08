25 solid weekend deals on apps, software, and more

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Whether you’re planning on spending the summer traveling, staying home in the air conditioning, or working extra hours, these software and app deals — active as of July 4 — can help improve your season.

From apps that automate your social channels to software that makes learning a new language a breeze, you can save on these 25 apps and software picks for a limited time.

Block ads and trackers, browse securely with efficient encryption, and access regional content on Netflix and other streaming services with Surfshark VPN. Use the code SUMMER20 at checkout and snag a two-year subscription for only $45.60 (regularly $290) or opt for a three-year subscription for only $67.20 (regularly $430).

With built-in tools for automated retweeting and following and suggestions for the right people to follow, Tweet Ninja is a powerful platform that saves you time by setting your Twitter account to autopilot. A $540 value, you can use the code SUMMER20 at checkout and score this lifetime subscription for just $39.20 for a limited time.

Scopio’s royalty-free stock photos are part of a growing library of more than 300,000 diverse images taken by more than 13,000 photographers in more than 150 countries. A standard lifetime subscription to Scopio is valued at more than $3,000, but you can get it for just $29 for a limited time.

If you’re looking to invest in real estate, you’ll want access to data and analytics to save you time and energy, which is precisely what Mashvisor does. This lifetime subscription lets you easily find investment properties and optimize their rental performance — and it’s on sale for only $39.99 ($1,499 value).

Beelinguapp’s innovative audiobook-style language learning makes it easier to learn to read a second language. Sign up for a lifetime subscription for only $39.99 (regularly $100) and start learning Spanish, Russian, German, and more.

If you’re not quite there yet when it comes to being multilingual, this app for desktop and mobile can help by translating text, voice, images, websites, and documents in more than 100 different languages. While a lifetime subscription to LingvaNex Translator is usually $399, you can get it for only $79.99 for a limited time.

The BetterMe fitness app is loved for its customized exercises and nutrition plans, plus access to a personal trainer. While it’s valued at $1,200, you can sign up for life for just $39.99.

With this deal, you can get 10TB of secured backup space for life with Degoo for just $89.40 ($3,600 value) when you use the code SUMMER40 at checkout.

A Hushed phone line lets you set up a secure second phone number to keep your real contact details hidden. A lifetime subscription is usually $150, but when you use the code SUMMER20 at checkout, you can get it for only $16.

iMazing is an iOS device manager that lets you browse and manage your backups, extract and print texts, drag and drop songs to your phone, and more. You can get a license to use it on two iOS devices for just $16 (regularly $44) for a limited time when you use the code SUMMER20. Got more devices? You can get a license for three iOS devices for $20 (regularly $49) with code SUMMER20 or five iOS devices for just $24 (regularly $69) with (you guessed it) code SUMMER20.

Turn your binge-watching sessions into learning experiences with a lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream, the award-winning documentary streaming service launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks. While it’s usually $250, you can get lifetime access to all current and future content for just $159.

This user-friendly diagramming software and vector graphics drawing tool makes creating flowcharts, mind maps, floor plans, family tree diagrams, drawings, invoices, general business diagrams, and more a seamless and streamlined experience. Get a lifetime license for only $19.99 (regularly $69) for a limited time.

Block those unwanted spam calls claiming your car warranty is expiring with RoboKiller’s predictive call blocking algorithm. A one-year subscription will cost you $29.99 (regularly $39), but the amount of time and frustration you’ll save is priceless.

Create high-quality video with ease, thanks to Camtasia’s pre-built templates, screen recording feature, effects gallery, and drag-and-drop user interface. The Camtasia 2021 software, plus a year of maintenance, can be yours for only $199 (regularly $299) for a limited time.

Lightkey’s text prediction software is a major time-saver for anyone who spends a lot of their day typing. It incorporates hundreds of grammar rules, delivers relevant predictions in over 60 built-in content domains, and only costs $49.99 (regularly $169) for a subscription for a limited time.

Music production and remixing are much easier when you use EasySplitter, an AI-based tool that extracts vocals and instrumentals from any track. Save big on a lifetime subscription for a limited time and get it for just $39.99 (regularly $599).

For only $29.99 (regularly $97), you can get really cheap and awesome flight deals (due to airline mistakes or just discounted sales) emailed directly to your inbox from Matt’s Flights.

Gain access to more than 200 curated apps for your Mac — with focuses ranging from productivity to creativity to task management — with a single subscription to Setapp. Use the code SUMMER20 at checkout and get a year’s access for just $55.20 (regularly $119).

With 15-minute summaries of more than 4,500 bestselling books, the Blinkist app can help you learn more in less time. While it’s valued at $383, you can get a two-year subscription for only $80 when you use the code BLINK20 at checkout.

This two-part subscription bundle gives you access to the bestselling ProWritingAid software, which boasts grammar and style checking, AI-powered analysis, and other valuable insights to improve your writing, as well as ProWritingAid Academy, which offers top-notch writing courses, live events, workshops, and writing support. Snag a lifetime subscription to both for just $160 with the coupon code SUMMER20.

This three-part traveler’s bundle features a lifetime subscription to the award-winning Rosetta Stone software, a three-year subscription to Matt’s Flights (mentioned above), and six courses packed with tips and hacks on how you can travel more for less. Use the code TRAVEL20 at checkout and get the bundle for only $159.20 ($1,780 value) for a limited time.

This prepaid phone plan offers unlimited talk and text, 1GB per month of LTE data, and a free SIM with no strings attached. Get a 12-month plan to Tello for just $79 (regularly $120) for a limited time.