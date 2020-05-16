26 migrant workers killed, 36 injured in UP accident | Kanpur News – Times of India

Food and belongings of migrant workers lie scattered on the highway after the accident, in Auraiya (UP) on Sat…Read More

KANPUR: Yet another desperate journey has ended in tragedy on the side of a highway. Twenty-six more migrant labourers fleeing joblessness and hunger will never see home again. They died when a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime and 50 people drove into the back of a stationary DCM truck carrying another 20 people on National Highway 19 in Auraiya district , Uttar Pradesh , around 3.15am on Saturday. Thirty-six were injured.

The DCM truck, carrying migrant workers from Ghaziabad, had stopped at a roadside eatery near Chirhauli village. The trailer truck driver didn’t see the stationary vehicle. He appeared to have fallen asleep, ASP Kamlesh Kumar Dikshit told TOI. The majority of the victims were those on the trailer truck.

Reports said that around 50 migrants on the trailer truck were from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and UP and had been travelling from Rajasthan. The DCM truck, carrying 20 migrant labourers, had been heading towards Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 36 injured, 20 were shifted to Saifai Medical University in Etawah as their condition was stated to be critical, while 16 were admitted to the district hospital in Auraiya.

Three SHOs, of Fatehpur Sikri-Agra, Kosi Kalan and Mathura, have been suspended with immediate effect on the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath who also sought reports from the SSP, IG, and the ADG.

On Friday, at least 15 migrant workers had been killed in three separate incidents in UP, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The UP government had announced on Friday that district authorities must ensure that migrant workers do not walk or cycle home and are provided transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath and leaders of several opposition parties expressed grief over the loss of life. The CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“The trailer truck was also carrying migrant labourers from Jaipur and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan to UP’s Kushinagar, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The DCM truck was carrying labourers from Delhi via Ghaziabad and was heading towards Sagar via Auraiya district,” ASP Kamlesh Dikshit said.

“The trailer truck collided with the DCM from behind. The impact was so severe that both vehicles overturned and fell into a roadside ditch. Nearly 42 labourers sitting on the trailer and 20 on the DCM truck were injured. Of them, 26 died before reaching hospital,” Dikshit added.

IGP Mohit Agarwal said the police would investigate why so many people were travelling on just two vehicles.

The accident spot was littered with backpacks and belongings of the dead and the injured. A senior police officer said many labourers were crushed to death under sacks of lime. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to contact their family members.

Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said investigations were on to establish the exact cause of the accident. “As of now we have been able to ascertain the identities of 18 victims. The identities of seven others are yet to be ascertained,” Singh added.

An official said the 26 deceased included 12 migrant labourers from Jharkhand. “The death toll is likely to go up,” he said.

The CM directed senior officials to visit the site. “The chief minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the commissioner and IG Kanpur visit the site and immediately file a report on the cause of the accident,” said UP additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi.

Opposition politicians, including BSP chief Mayawati, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, questioned the government over the accident.