26 Movies That Had A Strong Start But An Awful Finish
There’s nothing worse than watching a BAD movie.
Actually, I take that back. There’s nothing worse than watching a GOOD movie and have it turn out to be bad.
Here are the best responses:
1.
The Devil Inside (2012)
2.
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
3.
Frozen (2010)
4.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians (2010)
5.
Hancock (2008)
6.
Pay It Forward (2000)
7.
Bridge to Terabithia (2007)
9.
Dark Phoenix (2019)
10.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
11.
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
12.
My Girl (1991)
13.
Lucy (2014)
14.
Knowing (2009)
15.
Buried (2010)
16.
My Sister’s Keeper (2009)
17.
The Turning (2020)
18.
Reign of Fire (2002)
19.
Click (2006)
20.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
22.
Suicide Squad (2016)
23.
Bird Box (2018)
24.
A Simple Favor (2018)
25.
Now You See Me (2013)
26.
Finally, Titanic (1997)
Which movie do you think had promise but was ruined by the ending? Let us know in the comments below!
