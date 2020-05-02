26 Movies That Had A Strong Start But An Awful Finish

Spoilers ahead, obviously.

There’s nothing worse than watching a BAD movie.

Actually, I take that back. There’s nothing worse than watching a GOOD movie and have it turn out to be bad.

Here are the best responses:

1.

The Devil Inside (2012)


Paramount Pictures

“The movie was basic horror-everyone-dies fare, but it suddenly ends after a car crash and a title card appears listing a website for more info and that’s it. Seriously one of the worst endings imaginable.”

PersephoneXXX1209

2.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)


Miramax Films

“Most of the movie was fine, I didn’t know what the Holocaust was but I kinda got the drift. It wasn’t until they got into the gas chamber at the end that my child-self started bawling because I knew they probably died. It was the first non-happy movie ending I ever saw and it took me a little while to come to terms with what had happened and the fact that some events are just cruel.”

plsgivemethetea

3.

Frozen (2010)


Anchor Bay Films

“Spoiler alert: they get eaten by wolves.”

—-valt026

4.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians (2010)


20th Century Fox

“Honestly, it was just bad. Nowhere close to the books.”

milutin_miki

5.

Hancock (2008)


Sony Pictures

“It started out really interesting, but the second half of the movie just seemed completely random and separated from the first half.”

King6965

6.

Pay It Forward (2000)


Warner Bros.

“I saw this at a preview screening. People were straight-up pissed. They should have changed the title to: ‘Don’t help people. You’ll die.'”

tntdaddy

7.

Bridge to Terabithia (2007)


Buena Vista Pictures

“Thought it was going to be a fantasy film…then the ending happened.”

TheGeofoam

9.

Dark Phoenix (2019)


20th Century Fox

“I was so stoked about the story and then the end…What stupid shit was that? I was literally fuming about that ending for days.”

wocytti

10.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)


Warner Bros.

“Harry really broke the Elder Wand in half and got away with it.”

onemaysay

11.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)


Overture Films

“It was a solid movie until Jamie Foxx’s character won in the end, despite the fact that he was a part of the corrupt system.”

Megasdoux

12.

My Girl (1991)


Columbia Pictures

“I think you all know the part I’m talking about.”

dreadsquidred

13.

Lucy (2014)


Universal Pictures

“Cop: *Storms into room* ‘Where is she? Where is Lucy?’ *Text message on his crappy phone* ‘Everywhere.’ Cuts to black.

Ugh, me and my family were so pissed off by the ending of that movie.”

BlackDragonofDoom

14.

Knowing (2009)


Summit Entertainment

“It started out great, looked amazing, so much potential, but the ending is just absolutely terrible.”

nizo505

15.

Buried (2010)


Lionsgate

“I genuinely thought he was going to be rescued. I was really sad when I realized that was the end for him.”

russellb87

16.

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)


Warner Bros.

“Changing from the original ending in the book totally ruined the movie for me.”

SLK93SA

17.

The Turning (2020)


Universal Pictures

“They imply that the nanny is insane towards the end because she hallucinates a whole outcome where she helps the kids get out of the house. Turns out, I guess she was schizophrenic? I don’t know. Talking about this movie gives me a migraine.”

bubbztea

18.

Reign of Fire (2002)


Buena Vista Pictures

“The whole third act seemed like they just phoned it in and couldn’t figure out what to do with the story. It had so much potential.”

eck226

19.

Click (2006)


Sony Pictures

“I thought the movie was going to be comically whimsical, but 2/3 of the entire movie is just sad and the opposite of what I originally believed it was.”

PaticusMaximus

20.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)


Walt Disney / Lucasfilms

“The movie’s ending wasn’t just bad, it was entirely incoherent.”

The_Law_of_Pizza

22.

Suicide Squad (2016)


Warner Bros.

“They did all that good, just to be thrown back in cages.”

MsMagnificent33

23.

Bird Box (2018)


Netflix

“I mean, the concept was cool and it was occasionally suspenseful, but they somehow manage to find a sanctuary for blind people out in the middle of a forrest and everyone just welcomes them in? Then what happens? They live on the tiny compound in fear until they die?! To me, it doesn’t really end.”

greywolf248

24.

A Simple Favor (2018)


Lionsgate

“Great beginning, great middle, rushed ending.”

acowsaysmoo

25.

Now You See Me (2013)


Summit Entertainment

“This movie combined two of my guilty pleasures: magic tricks and heist films, so I REALLY wanted to like this movie. But the ‘twist’ at the end was SO INFURIATINGLY STUPID that it made me hate the entire movie. You DON’T FUCKING MAKE THE MAN WHODUNNIT THE SAME PERSON AS THE MAN WHO’S PURSUING THE MAN WHODUNNIT!”

PianoManGidley

26.

Finally, Titanic (1997)


Paramount Pictures

“Rose spends a few days on a boat with a guy when she was 16. She spends the next 80 or so years living a full life with a man she loved, married, had children with, explored the world with, etc. But when she dies, her last thought is about a teenager she had a three-day fling with when she was a child, and not a SINGLE thought was spent on the people she shared her life with. Fuck you, Rose. Fuck you very much.”

BeaversAndButtholes

Which movie do you think had promise but was ruined by the ending? Let us know in the comments below!

