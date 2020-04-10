26 Times Pretty Little Liars Went Too Far
Pretty Little Liars had a simple enough premise: in a clique of five girls, one of them disappears. A year later, the four remaining girls start receiving threatening messages about things only their vanished friend would know. But by season 2, the show had gone completely bonkers, and only got wilder as time went on. Here are 25 moments that prove it:
1.
When Hanna got paranoid that Lucas was A so she knocked him off a boat and thought she killed him.
2.
When Toby let Spencer think he was dead??
3.
When they had that Halloween episode where Alison told a fictional story about a girl murdering her twin, and then the twin showed up at Hanna’s house the next Halloween.
4.
When it turned out Alison was ALIVE after they literally found her body.
5.
When a bunch of fake As just kind of…creepily danced around the Liars in a New York park?
6.
When Aria killed Shana and it was totally brushed over.
7.
EVERY TIME Mrs. Grunwald showed up spouting nonsense about psychic visions and ghosts. AND THEN THERE WAS A PRETTY LITTLE LIARS SPINOFF THAT ACTUALLY HAD GHOSTS.
8.
When Maddie Ziegler randomly showed up and did a dance for absolutely no reason.
9.
That one Christmas episode where Mona’s ghost haunted Alison.
10.
When we SAW Mona dead and then she turned out to be alive.
11.
When the Liars got kidnapped and KEPT IN A LIFE-SIZE DOLLHOUSE!!
12.
When A doused Spencer in blood and tried to make her think she’d killed someone??
13.
Also in the dollhouse: A tortured the Liars by making them play sadistic games.
14.
When Sara Harvey pretended to have been a captive for years when really she was working with A?
15.
When the Liars literally got TRACKING CHIPS put in their heads.
16.
When we found out Bethany straight up killed Toby’s mom and blamed CeCe, and Radley covered it up as a suicide.
17.
When we found out the second A was CeCe, who grew up with Jason and Alison before being sent to Radley. And that when she got out, SHE DATED JASON. HER BIOLOGICAL COUSIN/ADOPTIVE BROTHER!!
18.
When Alison kept hallucinating the late Detective Wilden, and then at the end of the episode it was revealed it was actually Alison’s husband Elliot in a CRAZY realistic Wilden mask.
19.
Speaking of Alison’s husband – remember when he got her locked up in an asylum and drugged her?
20.
And when Alison escaped and Elliot went after her, and Hanna accidentally killed him.
21.
When Alison was LITERALLY impregnated with Emily’s eggs that she’d sold to make money.
22.
When Hanna was legitimately TORTURED by A and hallucinated Spencer.
23.
When Noel tripped on his own axe and accidentally decapitated himself.
24.
When we found out the third A was Spencer’s twin sister?? AND THAT SHE WAS BRITISH??
25.
And that SHE’D KILLED WREN AND MADE HIM INTO A NECKLACE??
26.
And finally, when Mona literally kept Mary and Alex Drake as her dolls in the finale.
Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments!