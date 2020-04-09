2773 coronavirus cases in NSW.

LATEST reports put the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in NSW at 2773.

No new cases have been confirmed today. Updates are expected from health authorities.

The state’s infection rate sits at 34.16 for every 100,000 people.

So far 21 have died in NSW as part of the outbreak after the state’s first coronavirus cases were confirmed on January 25.

Nationally, confirmed cases sit at 6080.

The number of actual cases is unknown. Currently, testing is mostly limited to people with specific symptoms who have recently travelled overseas or come in contact with a confirmed case.

Latest data shows 1392 Australians have recovered and 51 have died since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed by Victorian health officials in January.

Victoria has 1228 confirmed cases while its number of recoveries sits at 806.

Reports say 12 deaths have been linked to the pandemic in the state.

The number of confirmed cases in Queensland is 943, with four deaths and 173 recoveries.

Other cases are in:

. Western Australia (481 confirmed cases, six deaths and 170 recoveries);

. South Australia (421 confirmed cases, three deaths and 167 recoveries);

. Tasmania (107 confirmed cases, three deaths and 48 recoveries);

. The Northern Territory (28 confirmed cases, zero deaths and 13 recoveries) and

the ACT (99 confirmed cases, two deaths and 11 recoveries).