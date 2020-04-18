3 CRPF personnel martyred in terrorist strike in J&K’s Sopore | India News – Times of India
SRINAGAR: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and as many injured in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Saturday, officials said.
The terrorists fired at a check post that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF’s 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.
This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir valley within a week.
A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.
In Video:Jammu and Kashmir: At least 3 CRPF jawans martyred in a terrorist attack in Sopore
