3 Exciting Features of Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro | Grit Daily News

Apple has rolled out its newest edition of the MacBook Pro series. The latest update includes exciting features like new design and display details, better storage and the highly-anticipated Magic Keyboard. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, this Apple MacBook Pro could be the right one for you.

In the new model, some things have stayed consistent with the 2019 version. For instance, pricing remains the same. You can purchase the 13-inch 2020 model starting at $1,299, or $1,199 if you receive an education discount. The pricing then increases with better processors and storage. Battery life also remains on par with its predecessor. Both models uphold a 10-hour battery life with a 58 or 58.2-watt-hour battery.

These features are in-line with the competition, but the newer features are what might sway you to buy. Here’s what you should know.

Design and Display

Apple’s new MacBook Pro weighs 3.1 pounds and measures 0.61 inches thick. You can purchase it in silver or space gray, much like its predecessors. In the base price model, you will get two Thunderbolt 3 ports. You can get four ports when upgrading to the $1,799 model.

For the display, the stunning 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution works well with the 500 nits of brightness. You’ll also get Apple’s True Tone technology, which allows the color temperature to fluctuate depending on your surrounding lighting. The laptop comes with wide color (P3) as well.

Here, the Intel Iris Plus graphics will stand out. With 80-percent faster graphics performance, you’ll notice an improvement with your display’s quality and handling. It takes a step forward in the field to stand out as a viable option.

Additionally for the design, Apple has made this series of the Macbook Pro out of recycled tin and plastic. This use of renewable energy in the manufacturing process provides financial and social benefits for Apple and the environment.

Storage and Processors

The new storage and processors are an area that’s getting people ready to buy. On previous models of the Pro, internal storage of 128GB came standard. Now, the base model comes with double that — 256GB.

The storage increases with higher prices. The $1,499 and $1,799 models comes with 512GB of SSD storage, whereas the $1,999 model brings 1TB.

As for processing, the new MacBook Pro comes standard with an 8th-generation quad-core Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. The top two most expensive models come with a 10th-generation Core i5 processor as well as 16GB of RAM.

Additionally, the new Pro’s performance can reach a turbo boost of 4.1GHz with the 10th-gen processors. Apple’s upgrades with the processors and storage will make it easier for you to run programs like Adobe Photoshop or Logic Pro X. The new updates also help with gaming.

Magic Keyboard

Finally, Apple has replaced the Butterfly Keyboard in favor of the Magic Keyboard. Now, if you haven’t been following along, you may not know the history of the Butterfly Keyboard. The older keyboard from Apple drew criticism, with consumers citing sticky or faulty keys as major reasons to get rid of it.

Apple listened. The new Magic Keyboard has people much more interested in the MacBook Pro again. With this new keyboard, Apple integrates a scissor mechanism that’s comfortable, quick, and reliable. It has a 1mm depth of key travel.

Other updates include the inverted-T setup for arrow keys, which makes them easier to use. The Touch Bar still remains as a feature; however, Apple separated the escape key and the Touch ID into separate buttons.

Is It Right for You?

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, the new MacBook Pro could be a strong contender. The new model fixes the biggest issue that customers had — the Butterfly Keyboard — and adds more processing and storage power. The graphics and display will also sway anyone who likes Retina resolution.

The new 13-Inch MacBook Pro is available to order for delivery today.

Related: The Small Business Guide to Digital Marketing

The article 3 Exciting Features of Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro by Kayla Matthews first appeared on Innovation & Tech Today.