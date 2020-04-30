3 reasons why Shehnaaz Gill is the emerging social media queen | Bollywood Life

If there is one celeb who is creating waves on social media it is Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjabi singer has emerged as the darling of the masses post Bigg Boss 13. Labelled as the show’s entertainer, Shehnaaz Gill won hearts by proving that she is a loving and protective friend when it comes to her personal relationship. Without much support from blue tick celebs, Shehnaaz Gill trended in millions on social media. Bigg Boss 13 is over but Shehnaaz Gill and her BFF Sidharth Shukla are the stars who are reigning over social media. She has a fantastic presence on TikTok and Instagram as well. Here is a look at what makes her an emerging social media queen… Also Read – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga DEFEATS Justin Bieber’s Sorry on YouTube! – here’s how

Personality matters

Shehnaaz Gill’s personality appeals to the masses and classes. She is someone people have connected with emotionally. From her anger to protective side and vulnerability, Shehnaaz Gill expressed herself freely on the show. Fans will remember how she broke down at the arrival of Himanshi Khurana and ran to control Sidharth Shukla in the chai fight. Shehnaaz is one of a kind and original personalities have a distinct connection with people. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra on Shehnaaz Gill: ‘You can bear her only some time’

Fun quotient

Though she was bit fatigued on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill is quite the star on TikTok. She has the expressions that can make you laugh and how! Sana seems to love social media and knows exactly how to grab the eyeballs. The fact that her brother, Shehbaz and dad Santokh Singh Sukh are also on social media is like a USP. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal says he’ll do a movie and song with Shehnaaz Gill

Fan army

This is the most important factor. Shehnaaz Gill is one of those celebs who is blessed with a great solo fandom and a shipper fandom as well. The success of Bhula Dunga has proved the fan base. Post Bigg Boss 13, she is the one who is trending in great numbers. If the hype around Shehnaaz and #SidNaaz continues at this rate, lots of good things will be in store.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.