3 Tanduay Products Honored by UK-Based Rum Masters

Despite the sad news that we are receiving right now about COVID19, here’s some good news today. Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver received gold medals, while Tanduay Double Rum received a silver medal in the recent Rum Masters Awards.

The awards are staged by the UK-based The Spirit Business, “the only dedicated international spirits magazine and website in the world.”

For this years awards, esteemed spirit tasters—from publishers and editors to bar managers and wine and spirits buyers—participated in two days of tasting to determine the best in their respective categories.

One of Tanduay’s most awarded products, Tanduay Asian Rum Gold was honored with a gold medal in Rum Masters’ Gold Rum-Premium category. Known for its smooth flavor with the richness of vanilla and notes of oak on its finish, it is aged in used bourbon barrels for seven years.

Tanduay Asian Rum Silver also received the gold medal, this time in the White Rum-Premium category. It is aged in used bourbon bottles for five years, and offers hints of dried tropical fruits, vanilla, and toasted coconut. It is also one of Tanduay’s highly-awarded products, with 12 Monde Selection medals to its name.

Tanduay Double Rum is likewise an internationally-awarded product. A “sipping rum” that belongs to the cognac level of spirits, it is a blend of two aged reserves (16-year-old rum and 5-year-old rum) that are further aged in the barrel for another two years. It is produced in small batches, with a minimum run of only 5,000 bottles per production.