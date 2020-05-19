3 tips for creating delicious meals without a recipe

It pays to do some research on flavor profiles before setting off down the path of improvisation.

For help, Huber suggests perusing Sally Schneider’s “The Improvisational Cook” (William Morrow, 2006) or Karen Page’s and Andrew Dornenburg’s “The Flavor Bible” (Little, Brown and Co., 2008).

To keep things simple, Huber likes to divide flavor combinations into seasonal, regional and cultural.

Seasonal exemplifies the old adage “what grows together, goes together.” In spring, that means peas and asparagus and mint and spring lamb, the basis of many an Easter feast.

For a spring recipe, Huber shared an appetizer that brings together peas, mint and radishes: Spring Pea Toast with Radishes. You also could improvise by using a fava bean puree with arugula and a fresh cheese like ricotta.

Regional and cultural profiles are somewhat similar, but not always.

The flavors found in Jewish cooking are not always confined to a specific region, due to that culture’s diaspora.

For a regional dish from Sonoma County, Huber imagined walking along the coast when the wild fennel is in bloom and mixes with the briny scent of the sea. She came up with a simple Poached Lemon-Fennel Salmon in anticipation of the local commercial California King Salmon season recently opened on the North Coast.

Cultural profiles that resonate in Northern California include the Mediterranean flavors — tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, onion, olives — and the Southeast Asian/Thai flavors — fish sauce, garlic, chiles, cilantro, peanuts.

After a recent trip to Southeast Asia, Huber created a dish with all three profiles — regional, cultural, with a bit of spring thrown in — and an alluring combination of spicy, salty and sweet flavors.

Her recipe for Thai Ground Pork with Snap Peas is based on one of her favorite dishes from Northern Thailand.

Know ingredients

Once you begin understanding flavor profiles, you can take a deep dive into ingredients and start cooking off the cuff.

Some ingredients, such as potatoes and beans, can be substituted for each other without creating cacophony.

“One thing I recognize in all of this is how afraid people are to substitute,” Huber said. “If you don’t have pinto beans, use black or white beans.”

Ingredients such as cheese, meat, herbs and vegetables require a bit of knowledge.

Look at both the flavor and the texture, then substitute those that share similar characteristics, she suggests. Is the cheese super creamy, sliceable, grateable, crumbly? Is it pungent? Mild? Salty?

“Depending on the recipe, feta and blue cheese could swap out,” she said. “They are both pungent and salty cheeses.”

Any cheese with a hard texture and salty flavor can also swap out, such as Parmesan, Asiago, Pecorino Romano or Manchego.

With meat, she said, ask if it’s tender or not so tender.

“If I couldn’t find a chicken breast, I might go with a pork chop or a skirt steak — quick cooking, tender cuts,” she said.

“If I couldn’t find chicken thighs, then I might go with pork shoulder.”

Many culinary herbs share roots in the mint family: rosemary, savory, marjoram, sage, lemon balm and thyme.

“I would sub thyme for oregano, basil for mint and rosemary for sage,” she said.

“Broccoli and cauliflower can be swapped out.”