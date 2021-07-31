30 keyboard shortcuts every Mac user needs to know

As people, we love a shortcut.

Whether it’s online, or if it’s just another way to get home, we love an easy way to do things faster.

Instead of clicking around with a mouse, you can more effectively use your time on your computer by becoming a power user of keyboard shortcuts. These commands, especially when memorized, can speed up a variety of different tasks and help you work faster,

Not that they’re only useful for working, of course. Keyboard shortcuts help do things as simple as copying and pasting by skipping a few tedious steps in the process.

Mac users, this one’s for you. Here are 30 keyboard shortcuts that will save you time online, as well as increase the quality of life of your Mac experience.

1. Command X

Cut the selected material

2. Command C

Copy the selected material

3. Command V

Paste the selected material

4. Command F

Search a page or document for specific words, phrases, symbols, etc.

5. Command +

Zoom in page by 10 percent

6. Command –

Zoom out page by 10 percent

7. Command Z

Undo the previous action

8. Shift Command Z

Redo the undo

9. Command M

Minimize the current window

10. Option Command M

Minimize all windows

11. Shift Command 4

Open screenshot tool

12. Shift Command 3

Take instant screenshot

13. Shift Command 5

Take a screenshot or start a screen recording (macOS Mojave or later)

14. Shift Command N (in Finder)

Create a new folder

15. Command N (in internet browser)

Open a new window

16. Shift Command N (in internet browser)

Open a new incognito window

17. Command T

Open a new tab

18. Command W

Close current tab

19. Option Command Esc

Force quit an app

20. Command Delete

Move selected item to Trash

21. Shift Command Delete

Empty Trash

22. Command “Mission Control”

Immediately show desktop

23. Option Shift “Volume Up”

Increase volume in shorter portions

24. Option Shift “Volume Down”

Decrease volume in shorter portions

25. Fn “Left Arrow”

Scroll instantly to the top of a page

26. Fn “Right Arrow”

Scroll instantly to the bottom of a page

27. Option Command F5

Show accessibility options

28. Control Command D

Dictionary (shows the definition of a selected word)

29. Command O

Open menu to select a file to open

30. Shift Command ?

Open the “Help” menu

Check out Apple Support for even more Mac keyboard shortcuts.