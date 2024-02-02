30% Less Than TOPCon, Risen Energy reduce Silver Consumption of HJT Hyper-ion Module to <7mg/W

NINGBO, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Risen Energy announced that it has successfully reduced silver consumption in its Heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion solar modules to less than 7mg per watt, not only significantly better than both PERC (around 7.82mg/W) and TOPCon (around 10.24mg/W), but also stands out as a leader in HJT technology. This breakthrough highlights Risen Energy’s commitment to advancing photovoltaic (PV) solutions. Together with the recent achievement of 3x IEC certification from TÜV SÜD, it demonstrates the gradual evolution of HJT Hyper-ion solar modules into more cost effective, efficient and reliable products.

According to Silver Institute, silver mining production has been on the decline since 2016, and to about 842.1 million ounces in 2023. However, silver demand has been on the rise since 2016, reaching 1.167 billion ounces in 2023, driven by industrial development. The imbalance between supply and demand has led to a continuous increase in silver prices, reaching a peak at $26.11 per ounce in 2023 according to London Futures data, and maintaining a fluctuation around $25 per ounce since then. The PV industry currently ranks as the fourth-largest consumer, following electronics/electric, silver investment and jewelry sectors. Moreover, its consumption is steadily increasing. Therefore, reducing silver consumption is a key direction for cost reduction of HJT modules.

As one of the world’s leading PV enterprises, Risen Energy has accumulated a range of relatively mature technologies that cover all popular technology routes in current market. Driving cost reduction and efficiency improvements for HJT technology has become a key focus for Risen Energy. After the mass production of HJT Hyper-ion modules at the end of 2022, technological achievements of Risen Energy in low-silver content paste, 0BB cell technology, Hyper-Link stress-free cell interconnection technology, and 210 ultra-thin wafer are gradually emerging, continuously contributing to the LCOE reduction.

Currently, HJT Hyper-ion solar modules achieve a maximum conversion efficiency of 23.9%, with a carbon footprint of 376.5kg eq CO2/kWc. Amidst rising silver prices, the optimized silver consumption of less than 7mg/W positions Hyper-ion as a lucrative low-carbon module in the current market. Continuous advancements in low silver technology and Hyper-Link stress-free interconnection technology are expected to amplify the financial benefits, potentially reshaping the landscape of HJT technology production and shipment.

In the pursuit of cost reduction and efficiency increase in the solar industry, Risen Energy is taking on the role of a trailblazer. It consistently exploring economically viable and sustainable solar solutions. Groundbreaking advancements in efficient modules, represented by HJT Hyper-ion modules, is paving the way for a greener and healthier future, contributing to the high-quality realization of carbon neutrality goals.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/30-less-than-topcon-risen-energy-reduce-silver-consumption-of-hjt-hyper-ion-module-to-7mgw-302051813.html

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

