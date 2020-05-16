31 Thoughts I Had While Watching The “Snowpiercer” Movie For The First Time
Pierce my nerves, why don’t you.
Warning: There will be lots of spoilers ahead!
1.
First, I’m so excited! Parasite is the only Bong Joon-ho flick I’ve watched (so far) and it was, to put it mildly, amazing.
2.
Hoo boy, right off the bat this soundtrack is dark and tense and I love it.
3.
Based off the TV series’ adverts telling me, “Snowpiercer is all that’s left of the world,” I admittedly had an inkling that this was coming. Still, what an awesome (albeit terrifying) premise.
4.
I get the feeling I am about to regret saying this, but as someone who plays a musical instrument for fun, it would be kind of nice if more people asked.
5.
You go, guy! You fight against the patriarchy!
6.
Is Chris Evans’ natural hair brown? Darkness and dirty aside, he looks good.
7.
Oh hi, Octavia Spencer! Damn, I really slept on this movie.
8.
Bah, even in Snowpiercer there’s quarantine.
9.
Is she…tasting her own blood? Yeah, screw these people.
10.
Okay, I had heard that people got their arms frozen/hammered off in this movie — but even this prior knowledge did not make this any easier to watch. Yikes.
11.
To quote Rachel from Friends: “Well, what if I don’t want to be a shoe? What if I wanna be a purse or a hat?”
12.
I wish that I had one of these devices. Also, Song Kang-ho!
13.
I wonder if Gordon Ramsay perceives people’s food in Kitchen Nightmares to be like this vat of bugs.
14.
From now on, this is how I will also respond to New Year’s salutations:
15.
I am 95% sure that Mason said “dozy bugger,” but I guess “booger” also works.
16.
The way this movie is shot is gorgeous yet horrifying. Horgeous, if you will.
17.
Okay, so I just googled it and apparently this is Tilda Swinton. I literally didn’t recognize her.
18.
TBH, if I was an evil train conductor, I would also put an aquarium in.
19.
I really relate to Curtis’s face during the kids’ weird song about dying on the train:
20.
High heavens, the violence in this movie feels so realistic.
21.
I know this probably won’t fit in with his character arc, but I personally would have taken the matches away from Curtis before monologuing about blowing up the gate.
22.
I’m getting a lotta mixed messages from you, Claude.
23.
Okay, I may have forgotten who Gilliam is.
24.
This dude is so metal, he just straight up refuses to die.
26.
Wait, yes Curtis! Knew you wouldn’t sell out to the man.
27.
I like how he’s come full circle, now giving his own arm to save a youth. Plus, as it turns out, people sticking arms into moving machinery is something I am afraid of.
28.
The live-action version of Mulan could totally borrow these shots of the avalanche.
29.
If the air was cold enough to freeze an arm in seven minutes, would they not run into a similar conundrum with their faces here?
31.
Well, my nerves are shot, but that was truly a wild ride.
If you’d also like to watch Snowpiercer, you can watch it on Netflix here. Seen it already? LMK what you thought in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.