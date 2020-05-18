34 Stars Who’ve Stunned In Animal Print Outfits: Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts & More

Our favorite stars are getting a bit wild with their wardrobe! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts, Khloe Kardashian, and more are rocking animal prints and we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites!



It’s time to embrace our wild side! Although so many of us are staying safely indoors amid the ongoing COIVD-19 outbreak, that shouldn’t stop anyone from dressing in what makes them feel great! Today, we’re taking a look at the very best animal prints and our favorite stars who love to rock them. From the runways, to the red carpet, and the streets of London, New York and Paris — Hollywood’s hottest stars have proved that animal prints are here to stay.

Given the whirlwind year she has had, Khloe Kardashian still manages to keep everything together, and stepping out in a leopard print ensemble is no exception. The Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian host, 35, stepped out of the studio on Sept. 20, 2019 where she stunned in a leopard print suit, complete with wrapped blazer. Khloe paired the look with a set of translucent, pointed-toe heels and fashioned a pair of sunglasses to cover her eyes from the Los Angeles sun. Khloe’s look is just the latest among our favorites in our animal print round-up. It’s an incredibly bold ensemble — even a callback to the her early days stepping out on the scene. But it’s one that only Khloe could pull off with a confidence that is all her own.

And it seems that Khloe may have sparked some inspiration in other celebs, too! On May 12, Emma Roberts was spotted out and about in Los Angeles after getting a frappuccino. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Emma put her best (fashion) foot forward! The actress, 29, looked super chic in a tan Aritzia x Wilfred Posey embroidered hearts knit sweater with a high-waisted leopard print mini skirt. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of sheer black tights, black leather Ranch Road Starr lace-up boots, a Belletrist book tote, and wore a face mask to ensure her and others’ safety during the pandemic.

Before she went into lockdown mode in LA, Kendall Jenner stepped out in this fierce purple zebra number for a night on the town! The stunning model, 24, wore the outfit on March 5 and the look featured a pair of high-waisted trousers and a spaghetti strap crop top with a cutout. Kendall walked with all the confidence in the world and turned the pavement into her own personal runway as she showed off the animal print ensemble!

If Khloe, Emma, and Kendall can’t convince you to rock some fierce animal prints, then we’re not sure who can! But, we have a feeling you’ll be fashionably inspired after checking out your favorite stars wearing animal prints in our above gallery!