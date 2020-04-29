35 Famous People Who Have Equally Famous Parents

Posted on by


Wait, Mad-Eye Moody is Bill Weasley’s DAD?

1.

Mariska Hargitay is the daughter of notable Hollywood sex symbol, and Playboy Playmate, the late Jayne Mansfield.


2.

Lily Collins is the daughter of award-winning musician Phil Collins.


3.

Kate Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn from The First Wives Club.


Goldie is also the mother of Oliver Hudson from Nashville.

4.

Wyatt Russell is the son of Kurt Russell from Miracle.


Kurt and Goldie are married, which also makes Wyatt half-siblings with Kate and Oliver.

5.

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson from Knives Out and Melanie Griffith from Working Girl. She’s also the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren from The Birds.


Dakota was also the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas from Spy Kids, before he and Melanie got divorced.

6.

Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of the late Tony Curtis from Some Like It Hot and Janet Leigh from Psycho.


7.

Charlie Sheen is the son of Martin Sheen from The West Wing.


Martin is also the father of Emilio Estevez from The Breakfast Club.

8.

Ben Stiller is the son of Jerry Stiller from Seinfeld.


9.

Sarah Sutherland is the daughter of Kiefer Sutherland from 24 and the granddaughter of Donald Sutherland from The Hunger Games.


10.

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Jon Voight from National Treasure.


11.

Chris Pine is the son of Robert Pine from CHiPs.


12.

Maya Rudolph is the daughter of the late “Lovin’ You” singer Minnie Riperton.

13.

Allison Williams is the daughter of NBC News anchor Brian Williams.


14.

Elle King is the daughter of Rob Schneider from The Hot Chick.


15.

Emma Roberts is the daughter of Eric Roberts from The Dark Knight.


Emma is also the niece of Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman.

16.

Eva Amurri is the daughter of Susan Sarandon from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.


17.

Grace Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep.


Meryl is also the mother of Mamie Gummer from Emily Owens, M.D.

18.

John David Washington is the son of Denzel Washington from Fences.


19.

Rashida Jones is the daughter of music producer Quincy Jones and the late Peggy Lipton from Twin Peaks.


20.

Stella McCartney is the daughter of Paul McCartney from the Beatles.


21.

Zoey Deutch is the daughter of Lea Thompson from Switched at Birth.


22.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of Blythe Danner from Meet the Parents.


23.

Katherine Waterston is the daughter of Sam Waterston from Law & Order.


24.

Jessica Capshaw is the stepdaughter of award-winning director Steven Spielberg.


Her mother is Kate Capshaw from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

25.

Domhnall Gleeson is the son of Brendan Gleeson from Harry Potter.


They only appeared in one scene together out of all eight Harry Potter films.

26.

Oz Perkins is the son of the late Anthony Perkins from Psycho.


27.

Sosie Bacon is the daughter of Kevin Bacon from Footloose and Kyra Sedgwick from The Closer.


28.

Abby Elliott is the daughter of Chris Elliott from Schitt’s Creek.


29.

Max Minghella is the son of the late award-winning director Anthony Minghella.


30.

Steven R. McQueen is the son of Chad McQueen from The Karate Kid.


Steven is also the grandson of the late “King of Cool” Steve McQueen and the second cousin of musician Enrique Iglesias.

31.

Bryce Dallas Howard is the daughter of award-winning director Ron Howard.


32.

Ethan Peck is the grandson of the late Gregory Peck from To Kill a Mockingbird.


33.

Oona Chaplin is the granddaughter of the late Charlie Chaplin, aka “the Tramp.”


She is also the daughter of Geraldine Chaplin from The Crown and the great-granddaughter of late playwright Eugene O’Neill.

34.

Lily Allen is the daughter of Keith Allen from Trainspotting.


Keith is also the father of Alfie Allen from Game of Thrones.

35.

Finally, Maude Apatow is the daughter of Leslie Mann from This Is 40 and director Judd Apatow.


