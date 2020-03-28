35 Fast, Easy and Delicious Quick Bread Recipes | Julie Blanner

Quick Bread is the family favorite that we return to time and again! Quick Bread recipes are simple, foolproof and perfect for breakfast, brunch, snacking and appetizers, and of course, dessert.

If you’re in the mood for baking (and who isn’t these days?)… but maybe you don’t have much time to accomplish something relatively complicated, I have a solution! Are you ready for this amazing answer to every “what should I make” baking conundrum?

The answer is quick bread. Having a great lineup of quick bread recipes might just change your life! These fast and easy bread recipes are flexible, always easy to customize, and so full of fragrant, warm flavors that will fill your kitchen with joy.

What is Quick Bread?

Quick bread is basically any bread that uses chemical leavening agents and no yeast required.

They have so many advantages over a traditional yeast bread, in my humble opinion.

They come together so quickly and are virtually impossible to mess up!

No real baking skills are required, I promise.

No struggling with temperature and yeast rising, which can be intimidating even for more seasoned bakers.

They can be baked immediately after mixing – no wait time required!

No bread machine required! It’s as simple as mixing, baking and enjoying these fast and easy recipes!

Standard Quick Bread Ingredients

Think of these simple breads in terms of dry ingredients and wet ingredients. You’ll need your flour, liquids, and a leavening agent.

Generally, these ingredients might look like a combination of the following:

All Purpose Flour – All purpose flour is the foundation of this bread.

– All purpose flour is the foundation of this bread. Milk – Milk creates a nice soft loaf. In addition, milk adds flavor to quick breads and gives it a beautiful brown color due to caramelization of milk and sugars!

– Milk creates a nice soft loaf. In addition, milk adds flavor to quick breads and gives it a beautiful brown color due to caramelization of milk and sugars! Vegetable Oil – Any oil will do, but will change the flavor. You can substitute canola oil, even olive oil or melted butter.

– Any oil will do, but will change the flavor. You can substitute canola oil, even olive oil or melted butter. Sugar – White granulated sugar makes quick breads delightfully sweet and brown sugar is always a delicious option. Of course, there are so many ways to sweeten your bread – other sugars, honey, etc.

– White granulated sugar makes quick breads delightfully sweet and brown sugar is always a delicious option. Of course, there are so many ways to sweeten your bread – other sugars, honey, etc. Salt – A hint of salt brings out the flavors of the other ingredients.

– A hint of salt brings out the flavors of the other ingredients. Eggs – The binding agent in many quick bread recipes.

– The binding agent in many quick bread recipes. Baking Powder or Baking Soda – Leavens quick bread, without the fuss! It ensures a nice even rise.

Of course, that’s a simplified breakdown and there are thousands of variations. Beyond the basic ingredients, you’ll find that many recipes include flavoring additives such as fruits, vegetables, seasonings, spices, or more!

How do you Make Quick Bread Moist?

Several things keep your quick breads moist. Primarily, milk, oil and eggs create the moisture and bind the ingredients together.

Some recipes will even include sour cream, cream cheese or Greek yogurt for an added boost. Of course, many of the additions to my sweet bread recipes create additional moisture! Chocolate chips or other candies can add a moist bite of texture.

Apples for apple bread, ripe bananas for your favorite banana bread recipe, canned pumpkin for pumpkin bread, etc. Even zucchini bread becomes super moist because zucchini holds so much water!

How do you get Quick Bread to Rise?

Without yeast, your quick bread will require baking soda or baking powder to rise. “What’s the difference?” you might be wondering.

Baking soda is a base that requires an acid to activate, and create carbon dioxide in order for your baked goods to rise.

Baking powder contains baking soda, plus the acid required to activate and create a rise.

Loaf Pans vs. Muffin Pans

If you want to bake the easiest of quick breads, you’ll definitely want to use a loaf pan. Regardless of the mixing method for your quick bread, the simple act of pouring your batter into a single loaf pan saves you so much time!

However, muffins are a treat in and of themselves. They are perfect for individual servings at parties, portion control for your lifestyle, and they just happen to look really cute, too!

My favorite muffin pans and loaf pans for the quick breads you’ll find in this post:

Need help with baking conversions? Check out my Essential Measurement Conversion Chart

On to the recipes! Are you ready for all this deliciousness?

Sweet Bread Recipes Quick breads are traditionally thought of as a slightly sweetened bread. The following recipes fall into this delicious category! Sweet Bread is so incredibly easy to make and only takes 5 minutes hands on time. This easy Sweet Bread recipe requires only staple ingredients: sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, eggs, milk and vegetable oil! It’s easy quick bread recipe for breakfast, snack or dessert that also makes a beautiful neighbor, hostess or holiday gift! Continue Reading This brown sugar bread recipe is full of flavor and incredibly easy to make. A no yeast bread made with staple ingredients and just 5 minutes hands-on time! Continue Reading This Apple Cinnamon Bread is the most delicious taste of fall. With the flavors and warmth of sweet baked apples and cinnamon, it will fill your home with fragrance as it bakes! Continue Reading An easy Cinnamon Bread Recipe that is perfect for breakfast, snacks and gifting to friends, neighbors and co-workers! This Christmas bread makes a beautiful gift wrapped into inexpensive giftable loaf pans. Continue Reading A Gingerbread Loaf is a sweet bread with a little sugar and spice! This easy Gingerbread Loaf recipe that’s so moist and delicious and will make your home smell like Christmas! A quick bread recipe that’s perfect to gift to friends and family during the holidays. Continue Reading Almond Bread is a moist quick bread for breakfast, snack or dessert. It requires only staple ingredients and takes just 5 minutes hands on time to make! Continue Reading Cranberry Orange Bread is a delicious and festive twist on my Sweet Bread recipe. The addition of cranberries and orange zest elevate it into an elegant Christmas Bread for breakfast, brunch, snacks and gifting. It takes just 10 minutes to prep this quick bread recipe. Continue Reading Latte Bread will fill your home with the most beautiful aroma. It’s moist and dense with a subtle espresso flavor that latte lovers can’t get enough of! This no-yeast bread (which can also be called Espresso Bread) is made with just a few staple ingredients and espresso powder, in just a few minutes! Continue Reading Easy and beautiful sweet Orange Bread recipe that takes just 5 minutes hands on time and a few staple ingredients. Continue Reading Easy Cranberry Bread makes a great breakfast, snack, dessert and a beautiful edible gift yielding 6 miniature loaves per batch! This amazing quick bread recipe takes just 5 minutes hands on time! Continue Reading Incredible cinnamon roll bread recipe that takes just 10 minutes to make with little effort and no yeast! It makes the best breakfast, dessert or gift. Continue Reading My motto is, life is more fun with funfetti, so I created this easy Funfetti Bread recipe for the girls to enjoy. Continue Reading If you’re a lemon lover, not much is more delicious than the refreshing scent and flavor of an easy Lemon Loaf. This simple Lemon Bread is decadent and divine, full of lemon flavor! This easy Lemon Bread Recipe takes just 5 minutes hands on time and makes a beautiful breakfast or gift! Continue Reading Blueberry Bread is a quick bread made in just 5 minutes without yeast! You’ll love this easy Blueberry Bread Recipe. It’s perfect for Saturday mornings, Easter and Mother’s Day brunch and so much more! Make it into a Blueberry Loaf Cake by drenching it in glaze! Continue Reading Carrot Bread is the best carrot cake, in bread form. Carrot Cake Bread is easy to slice, serve and most importantly, enjoy! This Carrot Cake Loaf is covered in a delicious cream cheese glaze for the perfect cake to frosting ratio! Continue Reading This one has sprinkles, because sometimes you just need to add sprinkles. Pretty sugar crystals give this bread a little crunch, you know, the kind you love when you’re biting into a frosted sugar cookie topped with them. Continue Reading Cookies and cream bread is our favorite chocolate sandwich cookie in delicious bread form! It’s perfect for breakfast and dessert! This sweet quick bread recipe is straight forward to make with simple pantry ingredients. Continue Reading This Quick Caramel Cream Cheese Bread is so good you’ll wish you had it every day. The ultimate cheesecake bread recipe is easier than you might think. It’s perfect for breakfast, get togethers and of course, dessert! Continue Reading Muffin Recipes Muffins are just a quick bread in a cuter, more bite sized form! What’s not to love? A secret ingredient makes these easy Banana Muffins irresistible! Who knew Banana Muffins could be so good! Like better than a cupcake good. Like so good, only one muffin remains less than 24 hours later and has been taunting me all morning! Continue Reading A classic muffin recipe: a sweet, but not too sweet way to start your day or the perfect snack! Continue Reading Incredible Pumpkin Muffin Recipe filled with fall flavor that melts in your mouth. These easy pumpkin muffins will have your guests begging for more – and for the recipe! Pumpkin spice muffins are the perfect fall treat for breakfast or dessert. They’re a great addition to any holiday gathering or fall festivity. Continue Reading This Blueberry Muffin Recipe has a crunchy muffin top that glistens and adds incredible texture. Butter and oil make these easy blueberry muffins an incredibly moist breakfast or snack. Soft bakery style blueberry muffins – without the effort! Continue Reading Sweet Strawberry Muffins with a tender crumb and crunchy sugar muffin top. This Strawberry Muffin Recipe is made from scratch in minutes! Continue Reading This Muffin Recipe has an incredible twist you don’t want to miss. The addition of brown butter creates an aromatic Butter Muffin that the whole family will enjoy! Continue Reading These Moist Banana Muffins are bakery level delicious. This Banana Muffin Recipe combines the sweet flavor of banana with a gooey caramel center to create a Banana and Caramel Muffin hybrid. Continue Reading Apple cobbler muffins are the perfect fall dessert for breakfast baked treat. Easy to make, these fruit muffins are wonderfully soft and fluffy and topped with the most delicious sweet and crumbly topping. Serve them for breakfast or brunch, or enjoy them as an afternoon snack with a cup of coffee. Continue Reading Carrot cake muffins are the best carrot cake, in muffin form. They are so easy to make with minimal prep time. Covered in a delicious cream cheese glaze for the perfect muffin to frosting ratio, they are a moist, delicious carrot cake with cream cheese icing in muffin form! Continue Reading These meltaway muffins are a deliciously simple Cinnamon Muffin Recipe made with staple ingredients. They’re rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar, and when warm, they melt in your mouth! These are perfect mini muffins for a fall breakfast or brunch treat! Continue Reading This easy chocolate chip muffin recipe results in perfectly moist bakery style muffins every single time! Ready in less than 30 minutes, these delicious muffins are so fluffy and the top is like a crunchy chocolate chip cookie! Perfect for breakfast, a mid afternoon snack or as a dessert. Continue Reading Incredibly moist Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins loaded with sweet chocolate chips and amazing fall flavor. They make a delicious breakfast or snack on the run. Continue Reading Savory Bread Recipes The more savory side of quick breads include corn muffins and corn bread, and an assortment of beer breads. These are perfect for accompanying soups and salads, as well as a variety of appetizers. Crispy homemade cornbread topped with an incredible maple butter an easy sweet and savory cornbread. A Thanksgiving side dish that everyone will love! Simple to make, it’s on the table in just 30 minutes! Continue Reading The best Beer Bread is incredibly simple, made from staple ingredients. This beer bread recipe has a buttery crust and the perfect crumb. It’s a one dish, no fuss bread recipe that takes just 5 minutes hands on time! Continue Reading My honey beer bread just takes 5 minutes hands-on time and one mixing bowl. No mess, no fuss, just incredibly good, fresh bread. Continue Reading This cheddar beer bread is comforting, savory, and incredibly delicious with a variety of toppings and dips. You’ll leave your guests craving more – it’s the ultimate party food! Continue Reading

If you try any of these recipes, please come back to share your results in the comments below! Not only do I appreciate it, but I know readers do, too!