35 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Forgetful Son

Another day, another day closer to Father’s Day. And even though time is seeming very much like a flat circle with no discernible beginning, middle, or end, you won’t be forgiven for dropping the ball on the gift-getting. Dad deserves better after years of, well, being a dad to you. So if time has suddenly solidified itself, making it clear you haven’t got much of it left before Father’s Day to buy a gift, let us lend you a hand. Here, you’ll find 35 pretty awesome suggestions you can get dad either in the form of a digital gift card or subscription, so it can be delivered electronically, or with the fastest shipping you can wrangle these days—for the guy who likes liquor or clothes or food or just goofing around. And hey, maybe set a calendar reminder next year so you’re not running the clock down to the last minute.