3,500 fly back in 3 days, PMO monitors Vande Bharat operations | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Around 3,500 Indians stranded abroad had been flown into India until the wee hours on Sunday as India’s Vande Bharat Mission motored ahead under what official sources described as regular high-level oversight. While eight flights landed across India on Saturday — Day 3 of the operation — an equal number was expected on Sunday.

Principal secretary to PM P K Mishra held a meeting Saturday with top government officials to review the situation, sources here said. The meeting was attended by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla , Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and civil aviation secretary P S Kharola.

Official sources said the operation had been conducted smoothly so far with officials tracking each flight from departure to destination and beyond. “All states have arranged very efficient reception and health scanning facilities before quarantine. Great relief for many to be back home,” said a source.

An additional 1,800-2,000 people were being brought back by two Indian naval ships from the Maldives.

Five of the flights which returned with Indian nationals Saturday were from the Gulf region. Four more from the Gulf are scheduled for Sunday. Apart from Gulf, repatriation flights over the weekend have been mostly from London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Dhaka. The government is looking to expand the Mission to Europe and central Asian countries next week as many Indians there have registered to return.

The government is using an online platform created by MEA, on which requests received by Indian missions from those wishing to return are being uploaded, to ensure better coordination between Union ministries and states. The platform has not been made accessible for all though because of privacy issues.

A total number of 64 flights carrying approximately 15,000 returnees from 12 countries will land at 14 airports across India during the first week of the Mission.

While two Indians who landed in Kerala in separate flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi tested positive for Covid-19, sources here said all passengers from UAE had to take rapid antibody tests before departure. Only those found asymptomatic were allowed to board aircraft.

Of all the flights in the first week, as many as 27 will be from the Gulf. Eleven of these from UAE. From the neighbourhood, seven flights are scheduled from Bangladesh.