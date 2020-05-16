37 Truly Wild Movies That Will Completely Melt Your Mind
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which movies totally melted their minds and made them think. Here are the wild results.
1.
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
2.
The Lobster (2015)
3.
We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
4.
Ex Machina (2014)
5.
Funny Games (1997)
6.
Cloud Atlas (2012)
7.
Nightcrawler (2014)
8.
The Skin I Live In (2011)
9.
Dancer in the Dark (2000)
10.
Jesus Camp (2006)
11.
A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)
12.
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
13.
Arrival (2016)
14.
Coherence (2013)
15.
Moon (2009)
16.
Us (2019)
17.
Atonement (2007)
18.
Mr. Nobody (2009)
19.
Cape Fear (1991)
20.
Wag the Dog (1997)
21.
The Others (2001)
22.
Pulp Fiction (1994)
23.
Cube (1997)
24.
John Dies at the End (2012)
25.
Black Swan (2010)
26.
L.I.E. (2001)
27.
The Imposter (2012)
28.
Live! (2007)
29.
Exam (2009)
30.
Kids (1995)
31.
Oculus (2013)
32.
The Tree of Life (2011)
33.
Primal Fear (1996)
34.
The Prestige (2006)
35.
The Game (1997)
36.
The Neon Demon (2016)
37.
And Goodnight Mommy (2014)
