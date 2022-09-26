3D Imaging Market Size to Grow by USD 29.17 billion, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The report “3D Imaging Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026″ has been added to Technavio’s offering. The market size is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increase in strategic collaborations and M&A is a key trend in the 3D imaging market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 16.5%.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increasing product launches is driving the 3D imaging market growth. However, factors such as high initial costs of 3D imaging equipment may challenge the market growth.
- What is the parent market of the 3D imaging market?
Technavio has categorized the global 3D imaging market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market.
The 3D imaging market report covers the following areas:
- Application
- Healthcare: The healthcare segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes the adoption of 3D imaging solutions for various applications in forensics, dentistry, and prosthetics. The rising demand for advanced technologies in these applications is driving the growth of the global 3D imaging market.
- Media And Entertainment
- Industrial
- Defense
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 34% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The rising investments by governments and industry participants in additive manufacturing activities are accelerating the development and adoption of 3D imaging systems in the region, which will drive market growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the 3D imaging market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The 3D imaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D imaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3D imaging market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D imaging market vendors
|
3D Imaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 29.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
