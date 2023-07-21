3D Mapping and Modeling Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.24% from 2022 to 2027 | Growing use of 3D mapping and modeling in building and construction to boost market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 3D mapping and modeling market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,086.65 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.24%, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region that presents substantial growth opportunities for vendors. The growth in the region is due to the increasing adoption of 3D mapping and modeling technology in various sectors such as construction, healthcare, and gaming. The US healthcare industry’s increased utilization of 3D mapping technologies is a crucial driver for market expansion. Additionally, the rising popularity of 3D animated films, which depends on this technology, has further contributed to the market’s growth in the region. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) – View the Sample report

Vendor Landscape

The 3D mapping and modeling market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products –The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing use of 3D mapping and modeling in building and construction is a key factor driving market growth. 3D modeling enables architects to prioritize original design concepts and save significant time by handling complex details effortlessly. It simplifies the creation of unique architectural designs and provides a platform for experimentation and visualization of structures. As a result, 3D modeling has become a widespread and essential tool in numerous contemporary construction projects. Hence, the growth in the construction industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing technological advancements are a major trend in market growth. Major companies are focusing on the advancement of cutting-edge technological solutions using augmented reality (AR). Real-world objects are combined with live data, such as text, photos, audio, and other virtual components, to create augmented reality. The recently developed app by Naxtech now includes enhanced features such as 3D model viewing within user-created maps, localization capabilities, easy drag-and-drop functionality for AR content, and augmented reality mapping. Hence, these advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High technological and installation costs are significant challenges impeding market growth. The 3D mapping technology industry is continuously evolving. Acquiring 3D content data through devices like scanners and lasers necessitates additional expenditure, leading to an overall increase in the technology’s cost. Apart from the expenses associated with video development time, there are additional costs for projectors, media servers, and hard drives. Hence, this high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. – View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The 3D mapping and modeling market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Adobe Inc., Airbus SE, Astrivis Technologies Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CyberCity 3D Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Dynamic Map Platform Co. Ltd., Esri Global Inc., Golden Software LLC, Innersight Labs Ltd., Intermap Technologies Inc., Maxon Computer GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Onionlab, Pix4D SA, Saab AB, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by component (software and services), product (3D modeling and 3D mapping), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. 3D mapping software provides technical tools for acquiring and visualizing information. These methods provide machine vision to create three-dimensional profiles of objects and accurately map them in the real world. Furthermore, the use of 3D mapping and modeling software is also influenced by its application in visual content for marketing and promotional activities. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the software segment in the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The construction estimation software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 658.18 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (architects and builders, construction managers, contractors, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for cost-effective and efficient construction management solutions is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The property management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.45 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (construction and real estate, government, retail, hospitality, and others), Deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

3D Mapping and Modeling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,086.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Airbus SE, Astrivis Technologies Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CyberCity 3D Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Dynamic Map Platform Co. Ltd., Esri Global Inc., Golden Software LLC, Innersight Labs Ltd., Intermap Technologies Inc., Maxon Computer GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Onionlab, Pix4D SA, Saab AB, The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 3D mapping and modeling market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global 3D mapping and modeling market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 3D modeling – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on 3D modeling – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on 3D modeling – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on 3D modeling – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on 3D modeling – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 3D mapping – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on 3D mapping – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on 3D mapping – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on 3D mapping – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on 3D mapping – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 111: Adobe Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Airbus SE

Exhibit 115: Airbus SE – Overview



Exhibit 116: Airbus SE – Business segments



Exhibit 117: Airbus SE – Key news



Exhibit 118: Airbus SE – Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Airbus SE – Segment focus

12.5 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 120: Autodesk Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 121: Autodesk Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Autodesk Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 123: Autodesk Inc. – Key offerings

12.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: Bentley Systems Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Bentley Systems Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Bentley Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 127: Bentley Systems Inc. – Key offerings

12.7 CyberCity 3D Inc.

Exhibit 128: CyberCity 3D Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 129: CyberCity 3D Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 130: CyberCity 3D Inc. – Key offerings

12.8 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 131: Dassault Systemes SE – Overview



Exhibit 132: Dassault Systemes SE – Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Dassault Systemes SE – Key news



Exhibit 134: Dassault Systemes SE – Key offerings

12.9 Esri Global Inc.

Exhibit 135: Esri Global Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 136: Esri Global Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Esri Global Inc. – Key offerings

12.10 Golden Software LLC

Exhibit 138: Golden Software LLC – Overview



Exhibit 139: Golden Software LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Golden Software LLC – Key offerings

12.11 Intermap Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 141: Intermap Technologies Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 142: Intermap Technologies Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Intermap Technologies Inc. – Key offerings

12.12 Maxon Computer GmbH

Exhibit 144: Maxon Computer GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 145: Maxon Computer GmbH – Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Maxon Computer GmbH – Key offerings

12.13 Pix4D SA

Exhibit 147: Pix4D SA – Overview



Exhibit 148: Pix4D SA – Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Pix4D SA – Key offerings

12.14 Saab AB

Exhibit 150: Saab AB – Overview



Exhibit 151: Saab AB – Business segments



Exhibit 152: Saab AB – Key news



Exhibit 153: Saab AB – Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Saab AB – Segment focus

12.15 The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

Exhibit 155: The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 156: The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 157: The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd. – Key offerings

12.16 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Exhibit 158: Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 159: Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. – Key offerings

12.17 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 161: Trimble Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 162: Trimble Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 163: Trimble Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Trimble Inc. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-mapping-and-modeling-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-24-from-2022-to-2027–growing-use-of-3d-mapping-and-modeling-in-building-and-construction-to-boost-market-growth—technavio-301882421.html

SOURCE Technavio

