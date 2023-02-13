3D Printing Jewelry Market to Be Nearly a $1B Opportunity in 2031 According to New Report by SmarTech Analysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SmarTech Analysis has published a new study, “3D Printing Jewelry Markets 2023: Market Study and Forecast.” The comprehensive market study indicates that the market for 3D printed jewelry will reach $989M in 2031 compared with $489M this year, with a 10-year CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2031.

Despite well over a decade of additive adoption, the jewelry industry’s 3D printing landscape has been relatively concentrated on a small number of specialist providers. However, in recent years, several factors have reinvigorated the market and opened up avenues for growth, innovation and competition. The most intriguing development for the AM jewelry space is with the direct production of precious metal jewelry, with multiple vendors of metal binder jetting systems signaling their intent to provide comparatively low-cost precious metal printing, which will turn the historical high-cost direct jewelry market upside down and set the stage for direct metal jewelry production to go mainstream.

For more information on the report, please visit: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/3d-printing-jewelry-markets-2023-market-study-and-forecast/

About the Report

This report focuses on the current and future state of the 3D printing luxury jewelry market, focusing on the major trends both on the consumer side as well as technology side that are likely to disrupt this market space in the coming years. The report explores in detail the technology landscape for both polymers and metals in the production of jewelry patterns, molds and directly printed jewelry, profiling the major and notable AM technology and materials vendors, their competitive position and their relevant offerings and systems. This report also provides a comprehensive 10 year forecast of the AM jewelry market, forecasting AM hardware, materials, software, and services.

Some of the major vendors profiled in this report include: ETEC (EnvisionTEC/Desktop Metal), 3D Systems, Digital Wax Systems (DWS), Desktop Metal, Hewlett Packard, SolidScape, Formlabs, EOS, GE Additive, and Sisma.

SmarTech’s reports on the 3D printing industry have become adopted across the entire AM industry by companies looking for an off-the-shelf source of detailed market data and forecasts, with critical insights on leading market sectors and commentary on industry dynamics.

From the Report

The leading 3D printed jewelry applications in today’s market are the production of investment casting patterns.

Growth is forecast in part due to technology vendors adapting large format systems for these applications, allowing users to optimize for scale.

The emergence of direct precious metal printing of jewelry through metal binder jetting systems is anticipate.

he explosion of high-resolution, low-cost VAT based printers is set to disrupt the marketspace, greatly reducing the cost-barrier to entry.

About SmarTech Analysis:

Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry’s largest firms.

For more details on our company: www.smartechanalysis.com

