3D Scanners Global Business Report 2024: 3D Scanners in Forensics – A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice

The global market for 3D Scanners estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Laser Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Optical Scanners segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The 3D Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$797.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Market Trends & Drivers
- With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market
- 3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection & Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors
- 3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering
- Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market
- 3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production
- Rising Competitive Index Scores Drives Adoption of Efficiency Enhancing Production Technologies
- 3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice
- 3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving Speed, Accuracy and Productivity
- 3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential
- 3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time
- 3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details
- A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners
- Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
- MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth
- 3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path
- Aerospace and Defense Industry
- 3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings
- High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
- Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving World’s Cultural and Historical Heritages
- Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency
- 3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe’s Cultural Heritage
- AEC Industry Looks to Leverage Capabilities of 3D Laser Scanners and BIM Technology for Measuring Complex Construction Environments
- 3D Scanners in Dentistry Market: Promising Growth Ahead
- 3D Scanners in Automotive Industry: Transforming Manufacturing Operations by Offering Precise Measurements
- 3D Scanners Move from Prototyping to Advanced Tooling and Production Applications in Aerospace Industry
- 3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry
- Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants
- Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology
- Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth
- Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time Autonomous Scanning of Objects
- New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for Scanning Humans
- Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System
- 3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets
- An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners
- A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners
- Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS
- Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning Market
- Intelligence Property Issues
