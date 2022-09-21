3R Limited Bags Telecoms Revenue Assurance Award at TIA 2022

Instinctwave, the organisers of Tech Innovation Awards (TIA), has recognised 3R Nigeria Limited with the Pioneer Telecoms Revenue Assurance Solution Company in Nigeria.

At the event held on Saturday, September 17 in Lagos, 3R shared the stage with other leading players in the Nigerian ICT and telecoms space such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), IHS Nigeria, Africa Data Centre, Huawei Technologies, Open Access Data Centre, among others.

Now in its sixth year, TIA, formally known as Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of Africa’s ICT industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the industry, recognized Nigeria’s Top 25 tech brands and personalities such as 3R Company who are promoting digital economy.

Speaking on the rationale for recognizing 3R Nigeria Limited, Mr. Akin Naphtal, the InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, described the Company as a pioneer that bridges revenue reconciliation gap in the country’s telecoms sector.

He said, “As a leading provider of analytics solutions for Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management in the global telecommunication industry, the company provides direct visibility on all connected enterprise assets to bridge a critical gap in the telecoms sector. The recognition is well deserved and resonates with TIA’s mandates of rewarding innovation, creativity and excellence in the ICT and telecoms space.”

Receiving the award, Mr. Raymond Wodi, the Chief Executive Officer, 3R Nigeria Limited, commended the organisers of TIA for using the award as a reward mechanism to stimulate best practices and healthy competition for outstanding performances among players in the telecoms and ICT sector.

He said: “I am excited that 3R Nigeria Limited is found worthy of this honour as a recognition of our contribution to establishing an ecosystem where revenue assurance and fraud management become seamless through our world-class solutions. This particular award is dedicated to the entire 3R Nigeria Limited team, and our growing clientele across the private and public sectors, who never doubt our ability to meet their needs with our bespoke solutions.”

Mr. Wodi further said the award is also taken as a challenge for the 3R team to never rest on its oars but keep pushing through new frontiers and continue to widen its scope of solutions to meet emerging needs in the country.

3R focuses on building and operating a global fraud deterrent and management solution suite that will nip revenue leakages and revenue fraud in the bud in the global telecommunications, oil and gas and financials industries for government and business worldwide.

For instance, Nigeria’s telecoms regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recently signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with 3R Company Nigeria Limited as its consultant, for the execution of the Revenue Assurance Solutions (RAS) to strengthen and manage the integrity of revenue generation process in the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Chairman of the NCC had expressed confidence in the company to execute the project to bolster the efforts of the Federal Government in increasing revenue generation, especially at a time when the resources at the disposal of the government are dwindling by the day.

Related