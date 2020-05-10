4 Blockbusters Movies of Bollywood That Were Initially Rejected by Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon with many blockbusters to her credit, not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood too. She has made some great movie choices throughout her career. But she also did make some unfortunate decisions, and rejected movies that actually went on to become blockbusters. Here are some great films, that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have rejected.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Hirani actually wanted Aishwarya to play the role of Doctor Suman in the film, but she reportedly did not want to act with Sanjay Dutt, given his descending career graph at the time. The role then went to Gracy Singh whose performance in the film is still revered. And the movie turned out to be one of the biggest hits.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Aishwarya was busy shooting for her Tamil film, Jeans, and did not have dates available to give Karan Johar. Apart from Aishwarya, the role was also offered to Urmila, Raveena Tandon and Twinkle Khanna, but eventually, Rani Mukherji bagged the role. The film was one of the biggest blockbuster hits in 1998.

Veer-Zaara

The actual reason of why she rejected Veer-Zaara is still unclear, but rumours suggest that she was upset with the whole Chalte Chalte debacle, and did not want to work with them. The film won a National Award for Most Popular Film and was the highest-grossing film of 2004.

Raja Hindustani

Well, before the role went to Karisma Kapoor, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was the first choice for the role. However, she couldn’t do the film because she wanted to participate in Miss World pageant. Her loss became Karisma Kapoor’s gain and the film became the biggest hit of the year.

Source