4 Bollywood Flicks Which Took Inspiration from Real Life Heist Stories

Many a times , we watch biography of many great personalities and get to know the life they had in their past . Movies like MS Dhoni- An Untold Story, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag , Dangal , Parmanu and many more have been the perfect example for the same, as they are filled up with a lot of inspiration and hard work, behind that final success.

But have you noticed , the movies which are based on the real life robberies ?

Today , we have brought to you the list of such 4 movies , which were based on the real robberies .

Let’s have a look:

1. Special 26

This was a shocking one indeed. The thriller movie starring Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher is based on the famous robbery of the Opera House in Mumbai in 1987. A group of con artists posed as fake CBI officials and executed a tax raid at the Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Jewellers store in Mumbai.

2. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

The movie is based on the real life story of Bunty Chor of Delhi. The real name of the robber is Devinder Singh ,got on the nerves of the cops , when he attempted several robberies with success and able to mislead police before being caught. Bunty eventually became more famous after the movie was released he even appeared on Bigg Boss.

3. Dolly Ki Doli

If we go with the reports , a robber bride from UP used to marry men and rob them right after the wedding. The movie showed the same criteria which was taken from the real life . Several other women got inspired from this piece of news and followed suit, which eventually inspired the character to be written.

4. Bunty Aur Babli







One of the blockbuster starring Abhishek Bacchchan and Rani Mukerji , the con couple who try and manage to sell the national heritage Taj Mahal to a buyer . The movie was inspired from a similar real life couple in Nagpur. The couple named Sidhharth Jay Marathe and Maya Marathe , who were arrested for a fraud for Rs 500 crores in 2004. The couple moved cities, duping and cheating people and even started a fake stock broking firm in Delhi where their racket was eventually busted.

source