4 Decors For A More Special Wedding Cake

Planning a wedding and making sure everything goes perfect is like managing a major construction or business project. You need to deal with many things to make sure that everything goes smoothly, and that the couple and their guests would have such a memorable experience.

Typically, the wedding planner, who is sometimes the wedding couple themselves worry about the following:

Prenup scenes

Wedding flowers

Music

Photographer

Emcee

Singer

Wedding outfits

Favors

Mass

Food

and of course, the wedding cake!

If you are arranging a themed wedding that will take place in a specific area, you should have a cake topper to coordinate. A good sample would be a mermaid in a shell for a sea-shore wedding. If the ceremony would fall in winter, a Frozen-themed cake with the couple as a topper could be a dreamy sight!

Here are some cake decorations that will make your cake more special.

3D Cake Toppers

For a considerable length of time, the 3D cake topper has filled in as the exemplary ‘wonderful finish’ to the standard, multi-layered wedding cake. If you want to stay away from the usual cake designs, experiment and consider a 3D cake topper for a minimalist-themed wedding.

Compared to other options, this cake topper may cost higher as you would need a talented 3D artist to design and a one-of-a-kind baker to execute it. This cake is definitely a rare sight made by exceptional hands!

Bride and Groom Figurine

If you want to impress your guests with an extremely exceptional wedding cake, try a never-seen-before wedding cake topper. Bride and groom figurines may seem like a usual choice for a cake topper. But you can make this even more special by turning it to a personalized figure.

Before you start to think how fancy it is or how expensive it would be, check this website about custom couple bobbleheads. These are small-bodied dolls with a head twice or thrice bigger than the body. To order, send an image of the couple to the manufacturer and explain the design you want. In a matter of weeks, you’ll receive the customize bobbleheads of the wedding couple.

Now, all you have to worry about is the size and color of the wedding cake!

Antique Jewelry Wedding Cake Topper

For a sophisticated and luxurious vibe, a wedding cake with antique jewelry is a beholding sight. The Claddagh ring cake topper makes an immaculate example that exudes elegance and indulgence. Most people only get to wed once, so what’s wrong with being lavish in one of the most exclusive events of your life?

Laser Cut

Keep a minimalist wedding with laser cut cake toppers. If you want a personalized cake, without the use of highly-detailed figures or shapes and colors, go for the laser cut option.

This cake topper keeps the wedding solemn and romantic by just displaying a message or the lovers’ names. After the wedding, the couple can choose to hang this cake topper in a frame as a beautiful wedding remembrance.







