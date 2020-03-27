4 Die On Cruise Ship With Passengers Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Four passengers have died on a Holland America cruise ship carrying several people with confirmed COVID-19 cases and dozens with symptoms of illness.

The four people who died were “older,” according to a Friday statement from the cruise company, which is owned by Carnival. The company said it could not confirm whether the deaths were caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, due to medical privacy regulations.

At least two people on the ship have tested positive for coronavirus so far, and 53 passengers and 85 crew have reported “influenza-like” illness symptoms, per the cruise company. The company did not confirm how many of the ship’s 1,243 guests and 586 crew had been tested. There are four doctors and four nurses on the ship, currently off the coast of Panama.

While Holland America halted its global cruise operations on March 13, amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic and several outbreaks on other cruise ships, this particular ship was already mid-travel, having departed March 7. All guests have stayed on the ship since the operations halt. Passengers on the ship have been told to self-isolate in their rooms since March 22, after a “number” of guests displayed flulike symptoms.