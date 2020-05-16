4 spots serving up tasty Indian and Nepalese takeout

The Santa Rosa location, meanwhile, impresses with lobster masala, a decadent presentation in velvety coconut cream gravy, dressed in fresh basil leaves, tomatoes, a dash of red chili and white wine ($35.99).

My go-to dessert (to-go, these days) is always the rasmalai, the soft cheese paneer dumplings immersed in sweetened creamy milk, then dotted with citrusy green cardamom and crunchy pistachios ($5.99).

Details: 190 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9608. Also 14301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-996-9930, yeticuisine.com

Cumin Restaurant

As one of the area’s newest Indian restaurants, this gem from Dhiraj Kafle and Rak Thapa spans the flavors of India, Nepal and Tibet, with many unusual dishes and sauces.

Among signatures like chicken vindaloo of savory dark meat braised in hot and sour curry over roast potatoes ($13.99), the chefs emphasize plant-based recipes, too, sending out a great assortment of vegetarian and vegan delights like aloo gobi of crispy cauliflower and potatoes sautéed in a stew of tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and Indian herbs and spices ($13.99).

For all dishes, you choose the heat level, from mild to medium to hot, and the difference is notable.

Here’s my tip: Order dishes at various levels, and alternate bites between pleasant burn and tongue-coating gentleness.

My recent supper hop-skipped around, starting with samosas, the two flaky, lightly fried pastries stuffed with chunky potatoes, peas, ginger and garlic for drizzling in mild cilantro-tamarind sauce ($4.99). I also loaded up on momos, since these models are some of the best around.

They’re stuffed with varied goodies like minced mixed veggies ($7.99) or minced marinated chicken ($8.99) with lots of seasoning and superb sauces like hot chile garlic or achar, a beautiful blend of roasted tomato, cumin, mustard seeds, chiles and garlic.

With great apologies to my pet pygmy goats, I have to say the goat kadhai is excellent.

This recipe brings mild-flavored, tender wok-fried meat tossed with onion, green pepper, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, kadai masala (fennel, coriander, cumin and other spices) and Indian herbs ($15.99).

I also added basil pesto naan ($2.99) and an Indian twist on fried rice: basmati rice sizzled with chicken, fried onions, eggs and garlic with light, spicy Tibetan sauce ($14.99).

To finish, the north Indian gulab jamun is sticky joy, the mini donuts fried golden brown then draped in sugar syrup ($3.99).

Details: 170 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-771-8336, cuminsantarosa.com

Shangri-La Cafe & Grill

Inspired by cuisine from the Himalayas, this beloved casual café shines under the care of Nepalese-born chef-owner Meenakshi Sharma.

Since 2004, the little eatery has been a locals’ favorite for Sharma’s personal touch, family recipes and willingness to share secrets.

Savory, spicy kale saag ($7.99) is a bestseller, she says, but she still encourages home cooks to try making it themselves, since “it takes less than minute and a half to sauté the green with a little bit of oil, dried chile, spoonful of garlic and squeeze of soy sauce with a tablespoon of hot water.”

My dinner plans usually revolve around sumptuous chicken curry studded with earthy-sweet pumpkin chunks ($12.99, includes imported Himalayan basmati or brown rice); perfect, tangy spinach and cheese palak paneer ($12.99); and basil naan with a bit of butter ($3.99).

For dessert, it’s hard to resist the wonderful creation of sweet cinnamon naan ($3.99).

Details: 1706 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, 707-793-0300, shangrila-cafe.com