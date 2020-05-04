4 ways to celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ at home
Today is officially known as “Star Wars Day,” when the famous movie series and its many spinoffs are celebrated.
Here’s are a few ways to lean into the saying “May the 4th be with you,” for those who aren’t already way into it.
This is where to find all things “Star Wars” related, from news to celebration.
“‘We had each other, that’s how we won,'” a tweet accompanying an inspiring video of scenes from the “Star Wars” canon read. “From our galaxy to yours, #MayThe4thBeWithYou!”
Watch the latest film and other related content
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will began streaming two months early on Disney+ in honor of the day.
It will also marks the first time viewers will be able to watch the complete Skywalker saga in one place as Disney + is streaming all nine films starting with 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
Listen to some of the music
Raise a toast to the late Carrie Fisher
She was 60 years old.
So today you can toast Fisher and enjoy the memories of her over the years “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. …”