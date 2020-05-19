4 ways to devour Hass avocados

Cut the avocados in half, remove the pits, scoop out the flesh and place it in a medium bowl. Use a fork to crush the avocado, leaving it somewhat coarse.

Add the crushed avocado to the suribachi or molcajete, using the fork to fold the onion paste into the avocado.

Scatter the onions and cilantro on top, add a light sprinkling of salt and enjoy right away.

——

Enjoy this salsa with tortilla chips, such as those made by La Casa Foods of Sonoma. They are pricier than others but so delicious that once you’ve had them, you may not enjoy any others.

You can use this wherever you might use any salsa — over rice, beans, tacos, tortas, burritos, grilled fish and braised meats.

Avocado Salsa

Makes about 1 ¼ cups

1 bunch (8 to 10) radishes, trimmed and cut into very small dice

1 small red onion, cut into very small dice

1 small serrano, seeded and minced

3 ripe avocados, pitted and cut into chunks

— Juice of 2 limes, plus more to taste

— Kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

— Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, lightly packed, chopped

Combine the radishes, onions and serranos in a medium mixing bowl, toss well and set aside.

Put the avocado into a food processor, add the lime juice and several generous pinches of salt and pulse until the avocados form a smooth purée. Scrape into the bowl with the radishes and add the olive oil.

Fold the mixture together but do not over mix. Taste and correct for salt and acid. If it seems a bit flat, add more salt; if it’s a bit bland, add a little more lime juice. Season with several generous turns of black pepper and fold in the cilantro.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

——

These simple tacos are among my favorite midday dishes. If you don’t eat cheese, instead of using a faux cheese, replace it with cooked brown rice, preferably short grain, that you’ve seasoned with salt, pepper and lemon or lime juice. Each bite is like a time machine to 1970, when macrobiotic diets were very popular.

Avocado Tacos

Serves 1, easily doubled

1 avocado, cut in half lengthwise, pit removed

1 lemon or lime

4 small (“street taco”-size) white corn tortillas

½ cup grated or shredded cheese of choice (see Note below)

— Kosher salt

— Green hot sauce, such as Cholula, Tabasco or El Yuca Verde Habanero Sauce

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Hold one half of the avocado in your nondominant hand and use a sharp paring knife to score it, making cuts to but not through the skin about ½ inch apart. Score it similarly in the other direction to create cubes. Cut the second half similarly and squeeze a bit of citrus juice over the exposed flesh.

Set a heavy skillet over high heat and, when it is hot, set the tortillas in the skillet. Heat for a few seconds. When they begin to soften, turn them. Continue heating and turning until they are very soft and very hot but not crisp.

Set 1 tortilla on top of another and spread half the cheese over it. Repeat with the other two tortillas. When the cheese begins to melt, transfer both to a plate.

Using a soup spoon, scoop out the flesh of one of the avocado halves and put it on top of the cheese; repeat with the second tortilla. Squeeze citrus juice over the avocado, season with salt and add a few shakes of hot sauce, as much or as little as you like.

Add the cilantro and enjoy right away.

Note: Use a cheese with good melting qualities. Queso Oaxaca, available in Latin markets, works well. Monterey jack, mild cheddar and mozzarella fresca also work well.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.