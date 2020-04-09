4 Ways to Get Glowing Skin in Summer | Dear Kitty Kittie Kath

Summer is here! It’s one of the well-loved seasons because of sea, sand, and sun but not all love this hot humid weather because their skin tends to act up. We have different skin types and whether you like it or not, some of the skincare products that we use lose their effectiveness hence a change in your regimen is a must.

Time to take your skincare game to the next level this summer. If you have dull and dry skin, chances are you need to hydrate your skin inside and out. Feeling rough somewhere in your elbows? Then you need to start the gentle scrubbing at the comfort of your home. There are many ways on how to give your skin some TLC this season and to start the long list, let me share 4 ways to get glowing skin in summer after the jump.

4 Ways to Get Glowing Skin in Summer

image from pexels.com





1. Load Up on Vitamin C

4 Ways to Get Glowing Skin in Summer

Orange, Calamansi and 100% Lemon Juice One of the best-known ways to get glowing skin is by loading up on Vitamins and Minerals and this can be done by eating or drinking fruits rich in Vitamin C. Have you had your Vitamin C today? If not, start by juicing up some oranges for breakfast or squeezing a lemon and Philippines Lime (Calamansi) to quench your thirst throughout the day. It’s also one of the easiest, natural and no-brainer ways to get glowing skin this summer. 2. Hydrate Your Skin from the Inside





How many liters of water can you drink per day? You’ve probably heard that an adult must drink around 2 liters or 8 glasses every day but not everyone does especially if you’re used to drinking sodas, sugary or artificial drinks. Yes, they are liquid and can quench up your thirst but most colored drinks are not healthy. They have high calories and are loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients. Water is your best friend. It flushes out toxins and when properly absorbed by the cells, it will nourish and moisturize our skin thus giving it a healthy glow. 4 Ways to Get Glowing Skin in Summer

Water with chia seeds How many liters of water can you drink per day? You’ve probably heard that an adult must drink around 2 liters or 8 glasses every day but not everyone does especially if you’re used to drinking sodas, sugary or artificial drinks. Yes, they are liquid and can quench up your thirst but most colored drinks are not healthy. They have high calories and are loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients. Water is your best friend. It flushes out toxins and when properly absorbed by the cells, it will nourish and moisturize our skin thus giving it a healthy glow. In an article by Women’s Health, Dr. Nazarian explains that water makes a big difference in skin health. “Without adequate water intake, skin appears duller, and wrinkles and pores more prominent.” That may be because water plumps up the skin, causing wrinkles and pores to, more or less, get filled in. When skin is hydrated, plump, and elastic, it’s less likely to crack and let in external particles that can cause irritations and blemishes.

Go Natural on Skin Care





Are you tired of using skincare products that do harm rather than good to your skin? It’s time to skip or toss those personal care products that contain irritants in their ingredients and go natural. I’m a fan of organic and natural facial care products since time immemorial and one of the organic toners that I tried before changed the way I look on a guilt-free beauty regimen. Though natural and organic skincare products are proven safe and effective, not all will get the same results. There are also individuals who are allergic to a certain type of natural ingredient that’s why use it at your own risk. 4 Ways to Get Glowing Skin in Summer

Apotheke Science Firming Toner and DIY Brown Sugar and Coffee Scrub 3.Are you tired of using skincare products that do harm rather than good to your skin? It’s time to skip or toss those personal care products that contain irritants in their ingredients and go natural. I’m a fan of organic and natural facial care products since time immemorial and one of the organic toners that I tried before changed the way I look on a guilt-free beauty regimen. Though natural and organic skincare products are proven safe and effective, not all will get the same results. There are also individuals who are allergic to a certain type of natural ingredient that’s why use it at your own risk. What I’m loving now? An all-natural toner from Apotheke Science and a DIY scrub. Apotheke is an all-natural skincare solution that features products to heal skin, reverses aging, protects against cellular damage, erases blemishes, and restores radiance. I’m currently using their firming toner made of witch hazel and rose petal. It makes my cleanses my skin by removing deep-seated dirt. It shrinks pore and restores nutrients. I can see a glow whenever I spray it all over my face after cleansing. Another trick is using face and body scrub weekly. I use brown sugar coffee scrub that I made using brown sugar, coffee granules, and coconut or sunflower oil. Gently scrub it on face and body for that natural glow.

4. Supplement Your Diet



Nutritional or dietary supplements fill the gap because not all of us can get the recommended amount of nutrients from the food that we eat every day. There are many factors to consider why you should take supplements that’s why consult your healthcare provider before taking dietary supplements. Get your healthcare provider’s approval before taking dietary supplements. 4 Ways to Get Glowing Skin in Summer

Nuwhite S-Acetyl Glutathione Nutritional or dietary supplements fill the gap because not all of us can get the recommended amount of nutrients from the food that we eat every day. There are many factors to consider why you should take supplements that’s why consult your healthcare provider before taking dietary supplements. Get your healthcare provider’s approval before taking dietary supplements.