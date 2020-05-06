4 Years In, BuildEasy Has Proven That Growth Is Possible, With Or Without Extra Fundraising

Grown from the idea of a student entrepreneur, home improvement startup BuildEasy was officially launched in November 2015.

That student was Tan

Yong Meng, founder and CEO of the company. In a recent catch up session with

him, he revealed that 2019 was by far the most eye opening year for BuildEasy.

Among one of the biggest changes they made to the business came with the birth of PropEasy, their property ownership arm, which was simply a natural vertical integration of their existing offerings, he added.

“Together with BuildEasy,

we wish to transform property ownership through our 360-degree approach and O2O

model, bringing transparency and curated choices to property buyers who wish to

invest in SouthEast Asia.”

This means that they

had to make a subtle change to their approach and open up 2 different teams:

one for their usual B2C approach which focuses heavily on the residential

segment, and the other to work on PropEasy.

Branching Out To Progress

With his experience

thus far in the home renovation scene, Yong Meng was able to share some observations.

“We’ve come to see the

trend that consumers will select a service provider that can provide a holistic

and integrated solution.”

“Remaining within your

own area of expertise will not be enough in this current challenging and competitive

landscape, hence the reason why we decided to expand our offerings with

PropEasy,” he said.

As they continue to actively observe industry trends, he predicted that the concept of ‘healthy & home living’ will be more prioritised post-MCO.

While cost-effective,

impactful interior design and convenient solutions are preferred now, BuildEasy

is moving beyond that to offer more value added and thoughtful solutions to

their consumers.

Before BuildEasy stepped in / Image Credit: BuildEasy

After BuildEasy worked on the room / Image Credit: BuildEasy

Nowadays, however,

there are so many other home renovation solutions that are available to

Malaysians on platforms like Recommend.my and Kaodim, for example.

One can also just book

these service providers based on their portfolio preferences, so how then does

BuildEasy make itself stand out?

“There is no one size fits

all, and I believe that the platform model and integrated solutions providers

have their respective advantages and disadvantages,” he answered.

BuildEasy is therefore a lot more involved in the customer journey from start to finish, which Yong Meng believes is crucial in a startup’s longevity.

“If there’s one thing

that we’re seeing of the ‘new’ world nowadays, seeing more unicorns and

startups start to have massive layoffs and losses, staying cash flow positive

and not having a high burn rate seem to be the keywords in survival now.”

Keeping It Lean

But having not raised

any funding yet, cash flow is, and will always remain, BuildEasy’s biggest

challenge.

“Due to that, we have

to always remain financially disciplined which means that many of us need to

wear 2 or 3 hats instead of having a dedicated teammate for a specific

role/skillset,” Yong Meng said.

“Now that we have

expanded to Vietnam, and hopefully Jakarta coming up in a few months, managing

a diverse team will bring about language and cultural barriers.”

Post-MCO, he foresees

the fact that every company will need to re-strategise for the future due to

uncertainties as one of BuildEasy’s biggest challenges as well.

Nonetheless, they will

be moving forward with plans to further integrate BuildEasy and PropEasy to

serve both property developers and consumers from pre-sales to post-sales.

Pre-MCO, their

extended sales team in 10 different countries was bringing in over 50 foreign

clients in Malaysia per month.

The arrival of COVID-19,

however, has created some difficulties for BuildEasy. With the inability to do

much work nowadays due to the nature of their work, BuildEasy decided to turn

their attention to something else for the meantime.

One of the things they did was hold a corporate-startup collaboration between myNEWS, BuildEasy and PropEasy.

Image Credit: BuildEasy

They distributed food

and coffee to frontliners from myNEWS’ Maru line to medical teams and other

support teams like cleaners and the police force at University Malaya Hospital.

BuildEasy is also currently

in further discussions with not only myNEWS to carry out more initiatives of

this sort, but also with various other corporations.

“This MCO has taught us to value life and appreciate those around us, despite the fact that we are losing money, it’s been a refreshing ‘break’ from our everyday hustle and bustle,” Yong Meng concluded.

Featured Image Credit: BuildEasy