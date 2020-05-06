4 Years In, BuildEasy Has Proven That Growth Is Possible, With Or Without Extra Fundraising
Grown from the idea of a student entrepreneur, home improvement startup BuildEasy was officially launched in November 2015.
That student was Tan
Yong Meng, founder and CEO of the company. In a recent catch up session with
him, he revealed that 2019 was by far the most eye opening year for BuildEasy.
Among one of the biggest changes they made to the business came with the birth of PropEasy, their property ownership arm, which was simply a natural vertical integration of their existing offerings, he added.
“Together with BuildEasy,
we wish to transform property ownership through our 360-degree approach and O2O
model, bringing transparency and curated choices to property buyers who wish to
invest in SouthEast Asia.”
This means that they
had to make a subtle change to their approach and open up 2 different teams:
one for their usual B2C approach which focuses heavily on the residential
segment, and the other to work on PropEasy.
Branching Out To Progress
With his experience
thus far in the home renovation scene, Yong Meng was able to share some observations.
“We’ve come to see the
trend that consumers will select a service provider that can provide a holistic
and integrated solution.”
“Remaining within your
own area of expertise will not be enough in this current challenging and competitive
landscape, hence the reason why we decided to expand our offerings with
PropEasy,” he said.
As they continue to actively observe industry trends, he predicted that the concept of ‘healthy & home living’ will be more prioritised post-MCO.
While cost-effective,
impactful interior design and convenient solutions are preferred now, BuildEasy
is moving beyond that to offer more value added and thoughtful solutions to
their consumers.
Nowadays, however,
there are so many other home renovation solutions that are available to
Malaysians on platforms like Recommend.my and Kaodim, for example.
One can also just book
these service providers based on their portfolio preferences, so how then does
BuildEasy make itself stand out?
“There is no one size fits
all, and I believe that the platform model and integrated solutions providers
have their respective advantages and disadvantages,” he answered.
BuildEasy is therefore a lot more involved in the customer journey from start to finish, which Yong Meng believes is crucial in a startup’s longevity.
“If there’s one thing
that we’re seeing of the ‘new’ world nowadays, seeing more unicorns and
startups start to have massive layoffs and losses, staying cash flow positive
and not having a high burn rate seem to be the keywords in survival now.”
Keeping It Lean
But having not raised
any funding yet, cash flow is, and will always remain, BuildEasy’s biggest
challenge.
“Due to that, we have
to always remain financially disciplined which means that many of us need to
wear 2 or 3 hats instead of having a dedicated teammate for a specific
role/skillset,” Yong Meng said.
“Now that we have
expanded to Vietnam, and hopefully Jakarta coming up in a few months, managing
a diverse team will bring about language and cultural barriers.”
Post-MCO, he foresees
the fact that every company will need to re-strategise for the future due to
uncertainties as one of BuildEasy’s biggest challenges as well.
Nonetheless, they will
be moving forward with plans to further integrate BuildEasy and PropEasy to
serve both property developers and consumers from pre-sales to post-sales.
Pre-MCO, their
extended sales team in 10 different countries was bringing in over 50 foreign
clients in Malaysia per month.
The arrival of COVID-19,
however, has created some difficulties for BuildEasy. With the inability to do
much work nowadays due to the nature of their work, BuildEasy decided to turn
their attention to something else for the meantime.
One of the things they did was hold a corporate-startup collaboration between myNEWS, BuildEasy and PropEasy.
They distributed food
and coffee to frontliners from myNEWS’ Maru line to medical teams and other
support teams like cleaners and the police force at University Malaya Hospital.
BuildEasy is also currently
in further discussions with not only myNEWS to carry out more initiatives of
this sort, but also with various other corporations.
“This MCO has taught us to value life and appreciate those around us, despite the fact that we are losing money, it’s been a refreshing ‘break’ from our everyday hustle and bustle,” Yong Meng concluded.
Featured Image Credit: BuildEasy