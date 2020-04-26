413 coronavirus deaths are recorded in UK today – the lowest figure this month 

The UK’s coronavirus death toll increased by 413 today – the lowest recorded this month – as NHS bosses said social distancing is ‘paying off’ but warned breaking the rules now could result in a second peak of the deadly disease.

Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, said the latest government statistics showed there had been a ‘slight uptick’ in the number of people using their cars and going outside in recent days.

He told the daily Downing Street coronavirus press conference that the nation needed to ‘remind ourselves that this has been a really tough four weeks and we don’t want to lose the benefits’ which have resulted from people staying at home.

Mr Powis said nobody could be ‘absolutely confident’ that the UK is now firmly on a downward trajectory as he urged Britons to continue to adhere to draconian lockdown measures.

The 413 deaths recorded today represents a significant drop on yesterday’s UK figures – and are also lower than previous Sundays, which typically see a lower toll than weekdays.

The glimmer of hope from the apparent reduction in the rate of deaths comes after the country’s official death toll passed the grim 20,000 milestone.

A total of 20,732 patients have now died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, Environment Secretary George Eustice said this evening, up from 20,319 the day before.

The latest Downing Street data showed there has been a slight increase in the number of people going outside in recent days

Transport use overall remains relatively flat but the number of vehicles on the nations has rose slightly which has spooked the government’s health expert

There have been growing signs in recent days that some Britons may have grown tired with the state of lockdown.

Official data shows there are more people using the nation’s roads while photographs suggest more people are venturing outside to use the UK’s green spaces.

But Mr Powis said this afternoon that everyone must continue to stay at home as much as possible – or risk a second surge in coronavirus cases.

He said: ‘Over the last few weeks of course we have seen because those social distancing measures have been adhered to that those curbs have started to change and as I showed you a few minutes ago we are now beginning to see declines, particularly in London and yes deaths are now either plateauing around the country or beginning to decline.

‘But I should emphasise those benefits have only occurred not by luck but because people have complied with the instructions we have all been given and they have followed the science. The science of this is quite straight forward.’

As Britons were pictured basking in parks in warm weather:

Everyone entering Britain will now face a mandatory two-week quarantine under plans being drawn up by the Government;

Ministers have ordered up to 50 million new immunity tests to be produced in the fight against Covid-19;

Boris Johnson prepared to return to work in Downing Street tomorrow, having told aides that he is ‘raring to go’;

Dominic Raab admitted a coronavirus vaccine is ‘unlikely to come this year’ despite human trials starting this week;

A tracker app shows coronavirus was spreading in Britain weeks before first case was spotted – and says we already passed peak of the bug on April 1.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus continues to fall in many parts of the country

The UK’s coronavirus death rate continues to hover at roughly the same level as its European neighbours in France, Spain and Italy

Downing Street data showed the he number of new daily cases has been broadly stable in recent days, but this has been affected by increased testing

Shoppers are pictured queuing outside the Range in Derby as the coronavirus crisis continues with the government still urging people to stay at home as much as possible

Pictured: People queue outside a B&Q store in Watford as social distancing continues across the UK

Coronavirus tracking app suggests disease arrived in UK in January A coronavirus tracking app has suggested the disease arrived in the UK in January – well before the first cases were detected. COVID Symptom tracker, designed by scientists at King’s College London, asks its 2.6million users to report their symptoms daily, even if they are well, in order to map the disease’s spread. Hundreds of contributors have, however, also admitted to suffering from Covid-like symptoms soon after the new year with a few even saying they thought they had the disease in late December, the Professor Genetic Epidemiology at King’s and scientist working on the app, Tim Spector, has said. Although the cases are untested, the reports suggest the virus gained a foothold in the UK long before the first case was identified on British soil on January 31, when two Chinese people in York tested positive for the virus. The app’s data has also suggested that the lockdown measures have worked, with estimated cases dropping by more than 80 per cent to 354,690 today since a peak of 2.1million on April 1. It is hoped that technology including apps such as this will allow the UK to return to a semblance of normality.

Mr Powis said the UK’s efforts ‘hard though they might be, have begun to pay off’.

But he warned Britain cannot yet be totally certain of its downward trajectory and added: ‘But of course the other point to make is it will only continue to pay off if we continue to keep social distancing and we continue to comply with those messages.

‘Because of course my fear, as the fear of all of us is, is that those curves won’t continue to be on a downward trend but will start to go in an upward trend and we are not at the point that any of us can be absolutely confident that that is not going to be the case.

‘We want to avoid a second peak, we want to avoid a rise and so I can’t emphasise enough that this is not the time to say actually we have done a good job we need to stop complying with out social distancing instructions and the government guidance.

‘This is exactly the time to keep that up and that is why when I showed you the transport graphs and curves earlier, that slight uptick in motor vehicles, that slight uptick in the use of Apple Maps, we need to keep a close eye on that.

‘We all need to remind ourselves that this has been a really tough four weeks and we don’t want to lose the benefits that have come from this. We need to keep going.’

The government has been under growing pressure to set out its lockdown exit strategy, with Tory donors, MPs and even Cabinet ministers urging Boris Johnson to detail how restrictions could be lifted.

Government adviser says gradual easing of lockdown could see death toll hit 100,000 The number of deaths from coronavirus could reach 100,000 in the UK by the end of this year if a gradual lockdown is implemented with only the elderly shielded, Professor Neil Ferguson warned yesterday. The Imperial College epidemiologist said it was impossible to send the young and healthy back to work while keeping the vulnerable in lockdown without seeing a huge increase in deaths. The academic – whose previous death toll predictions prompted the PM to lock Britain down – warned that no country has successfully shielded those most at risk from the virus while allowing the least vulnerable to continue as normal. Professor Ferguson said some degree of social isolation will continue to be required until a vaccine to the killer bug is released, which Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today said was unlikely to happen until 2021. He was asked if young people could be allowed out of lockdown if the tough measures have suppressed the infection rate enough and the Government has increased NHS capacity to a sufficient degree. Professor Ferguson told UnHerd: ‘In practical terms, you would require a very high level of effective shielding for that to be a viable strategy. ‘If you just achieve 80 per cent shielding – and 80 per cent reduction in infection risk in those groups – we still project that you would get more than 100,000 deaths this year from that kind of strategy. ‘The most vulnerable people are also the people who most need care and most need interaction with the health system and are least able to be truly isolated.’

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who continues to deputise for the PM until he returns to work tomorrow, slapped down the government’s critics today as he said the focus must remain on slowing the spread of the disease.

Mr Raab said Britain is still at a ‘delicate and dangerous’ stage of the outbreak and while ministers are doing their ‘homework’, now is not the time to detail findings in public.

He said that ‘frankly it is not responsible to start speculating about the individual measures’ – a direct rebuke to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who has demanded the government publish an action plan and to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who has set out her own blueprint for how to start getting life back to normal.

Mr Raab also today insisted the UK is ‘on track’ to carry out 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of April.

Meanwhile, Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, whose previous death toll predictions prompted the government to impose lockdown, warned the number of deaths could reach 100,000 by the end of this year if a gradual easing of lockdown is implemented with just the elderly continuing to be shielded.

Today’s figures from England, Scotland and Wales include those who die in hospital – but not care home deaths, which are believed to be a significant portion of the true numbers.

NHS England releases figures every day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, and will often include previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is due to the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 – along with processing post-mortem examinations and data from the tests to be validated.

Northern Ireland’s figures for today have not yet been revealed – nor have the official Department of Health statistics.

A large queue formed in Clapham today as people waited to be served ice cream at a gelataria on Northcote Road

Richmond Park in the west of the capital was also busy with walkers and cyclists today as temperatures hit 21C

There were also plenty of cyclists in the centre of London today. Pictured is The Mall with Buckingham Palace in the background

Police spoke to sunbathers as they patrolled Greenwich Park in the south of London today

Dominic Raab today insisted the UK is ‘on track’ to carry out 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of April

Today’s figures show a further 336 people who tested positive for the virus died in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in the country to 18,420.

A total of 1,249 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, a rise of 18 from 1,231 on Saturday, the Scottish Government confirmed.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus north of the border is 10,324, up 273 from Saturday’s figure of 10,051.

The figures published on the Scottish Government’s website confirmed 1,735 patients are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, down 13 from 1,748 the previous day. Of these, 133 were in intensive care – a fall of seven.

A further 14 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 788, health officials said.

And Public Health Wales said a further 178 people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,078.

A couple view the empty beach in Broadstairs, Kent today as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

NHS England releases figures every day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, and will often include previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago

Why IS it taking so long for deaths and infections to come down? New cases decline by just a third in three weeks The UK has taken three weeks to reduce daily coronavirus cases by around a third in a ‘disappointingly’ slow decline that may be due to ‘inadequate access to personal protective equipment’. The daily number of infections has fallen from 5,903 at its peak on April 5 to 4,913 yesterday. This rate of decline lags behind other countries in Europe – including Germany and heavily-hit Spain and Italy – when compared to the three weeks following each nation’s peak of infections. Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia said one of the reasons could be due to greater access to personal protective equipment abroad. It comes as leading British scientists poured cold water on hopes of ending the lockdown, warning the cases figure first needs to be in the hundreds, not thousands. The UK yesterday passed the 20,000-death milestone in the outbreak as a further 813 deaths took the official total toll to 20,319, while cases hit 148,377. Prof Hunter from Norwich School of Medicine at UEA told MailOnline: ‘If you look at most of the other countries, not all, but certainly most are showing a much steeper decline than we are. ‘We are definitely seeing a slower impact than most of our European neighbours.’ The academic said it was not immediately clear why other countries’ declines were steeper than ours, but said he had some theories. He said: ‘I suspect that some of this is around issues potentially around inadequate PPE for health service and care workers.’ He added: ‘It would not surprise me if some of this number of deaths was driven largely because of the spread not necessarily in the general population but in the elderly and vulnerable and that would be related to inadequate infection prevention.’ Germany, which has been hailed as a pillar on how to deal with the virus, had a similar cases figure to Britain at its peak on April 5 at 5,936. But the number has plummeted in the same three-week period, sitting on 2,055 cases as of yesterday. Germany has also seen a comparably low daily death figure throughout the crisis, with yesterday’s 179 new fatalities being a fraction of the UK’s 813. Foreign minister Andreas Michaelis said his government’s decision to hold excess capacity in ICUs has been one of the main reasons for the low death rate. Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, he said the country had 40,000 intensive care beds, 30,000 of which can be used with ventilators. ‘This is really a heritage of our health system – it is almost the core factor of our health system. ‘A lot of experts were criticising us for having too much capacity, too much expenditure – I think the people of Germany can now say that’s an extra capacity they are very happy to have financed in the past.’ Germany, which went into lockdown on March 22, has started reopening shops and allowing people on public transport, but Chancellor Angela Merkel warned ‘we can’t return to life like it was before’. Nations around the world have been taking different paths on when to reopen their economies after weeks at a standstill under coronavirus lockdowns. The number of deaths officially attributed to coronavirus has topped 200,000 globally and at least 2.9million people have been infected. Those figures are widely believed to understate the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing, problems in counting the dead and some governments’ moves to underplay their outbreaks. Even some of the Continent’s worst-affected nations have seen a steeper decline in coronavirus cases since their peak than the UK.

But the figures revealed so far indicate a possible new low for deaths in the country.

Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales, said: ‘Based on the new case numbers there is emerging evidence suggesting a levelling-off in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Wales, which may be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures.

‘However, it is still too early to tell for sure, and it is too soon to end the current social distancing rules.

‘Public Health Wales fully supports the First Minister’s announcement on revised stay-at-home regulations.

‘The changes supplement the rules already in force but they respond to some challenges being faced in parts of the country and by families throughout Wales.

‘The message has not changed – anyone can get coronavirus, anyone can spread it. Stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives.’

It came as Mr Raab today insisted the UK government is ‘on track’ to hit Matt Hancock’s 100,000 daily coronavirus tests target by the end of the month despite the number of checks continuing to lag far below capacity.

Mr Hancock set the target at the start of April and ministers now have just four days to get to the six-figure testing number.

The latest published statistics show daily capacity for tests is at about 51,000 but the number actually carried out is still below 30,000, leaving the government with a massive task if it is to deliver on the Health Secretary’s goal.

But Mr Raab said this morning he expected there to be a ‘big surge’ in tests carried out this week as extra capacity ‘comes on tap’.

His comments came as key workers again struggled to secure a home testing kit after the government’s website stated there were ‘non available’ just twenty minutes after the latest batch of the checks was released today.

The test site launched on Friday in an effort get key workers who are isolating checked so they can go back to work.

But so far it has struggled with high demand, with tests running out in a matter of minutes.

Mr Hancock has pledged 5,000 tests a day would be made available for key workers through the online portal, in an effort to ‘get Britain back on her feet’. Key workers can also book slots at drive-through testing centres across the country.

Mr Hancock is under huge political pressure to deliver on the target and he said on Friday he does believe 100,000 tests will be carried out every day as of the end of this month ‘but nothing is guaranteed in life’.

That pressure has only grown after England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty told MPs that the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) had not signed off on the number.

Mr Raab was told during an appearance on Sky News this morning that just 28,700 tests were carried out in 24 hours according to the latest available data.

Asked if he believes the government will get to 100,000 by the end of the month, he said: ‘You are right about that in terms of the latest figures for tests carried out although it is a bit old now because we have come through the weekend, we have got new data.

‘Our capacity for carrying out tests is now at 51,000 per day so we have passed the halfway line to our target.

‘There are two things in the last week that really matter and you always get the exponential increase in a project like this in the last week as the capacity comes on tap.’

He continued: ‘First of all, with the NHS portal we are making sure people can access the tests either through home kits, through any one of the 31 drive-through centres and increasingly with mobile testing labs and the military are helping spread those across the country.

‘The second thing is we focused initially on NHS workers, then on care workers, we have now brought it to include all essential workers.

‘So I think we are going to see a big surge in the last week and we are on track to hit that target.’

On the booking website’s first day in operation some 46,000 people attempted to secure a test with available home checks and drive-through slots gone in a matter of minutes.

The beach in Margate, Kent today as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

What lockdown? People flock to DIY stores in their droves despite rules banning all non-essential outings as new data shows driving is up 4 per cent and walking 5 per cent on week before

Shoppers were seen buying products at B&Q in Swansea, York and Edinburgh

They were seen with trolleys filled with products including rolls of carpet

Data from Friday shows that driving is up 4 per cent and walking is up 5 per cent

Shoppers ignored repeated warnings to stay home as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on coronavirus by heading to DIY stores.

People were seen heading to stores in parts of the country including Edinburgh, Swansea and York on Sunday as latest figures showed Britons are leaving home more and more amid hopes that lockdown restrictions could be lifted.

Data from Apple Maps showed that driving is up 4 per cent and walking has increased 5 per cent among Britons compared to last week.

The shoppers on Sunday were taking advantage of hot an dry conditions which has brought sunshine around the country this weekend, although wet weather is on the way.

Shoppers ignored repeated warnings to stay home as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on coronavirus by heading to DIY stores

Shoppers were pictured carrying items including plant pots, buckets and even a lawn mower at one B&Q store in York

People looking to do home improvements were seen waiting in lengthy queues outside B&Q in Swansea and York.

Some pushed trolleys filled with rolls of carpet while others were seen lifting enormous products into their cars.

And in Derby at The Range, which sells essentials including food and toilet roll, as well as DIY items such as paint and furniture, shoppers were taking advantage of the lack of crowds.

Data from Apple Maps also showed that traffic congestion has surged from the start of the month and since the lockdown was announced.

Walking in London has picked up markedly in the last three days alone, according to Apple Map’s most recent ‘Covid-19 mobility trends’ data.

Dozens of others were seen in long queues as they held trolleys while waiting to go in a B&Q store in Swansea

Some pushed trolleys filled with rolls of carpet while others were seen lifting enormous products into their cars. Pictured: One shopper at B&Q in York

It appears there has been a sharp increase in human traffic as the number of people walking across the country rose by around 8 percentage points on April 23 from last Saturday.

The number of people walking, driving, and using public transport networks in the UK took a nosedive in early March, as concern about the spreading coronavirus outside of China – believed to be the country of its origin – intensified and gripped the nation. It plummeted on March 24 – the day after Boris Johnson declared a ‘stay-at-home’ order.

But newly released figures available on Apple Maps indicated the British public are growing restless of life under lockdown as many more take to the roads and the streets.

The shoppers at B&Q have taken no notice of please from politicians for them to stay home

They were seen in snaking queues at B&Q in Edinburgh, pictured above

Each weekend of April – between the 4th and the 18th – the number of people walking, driving, and ‘transiting’ steadily climbed, even as police forces across the country became tougher on rule-breakers.

Data from sat nav makers TomTom and the AA suggest there has been an increase in car trips around the UK this month.

Britain to be hit with weeks of rain from today as heatwave ends suddenly Britain is facing a deluge of wet weather starting today as this week’s mini-heatwave – which saw many Britons flout the countrywide lockdown – comes to an abrupt end. Forecaster say today will see cloudy skies and a risk of showers ‘breaking out almost anywhere’ and a likely high temperature of 73F (23C), dropping to 68F (20C) tomorrow and between 53-59F (12-15C) starting Tuesday. More typical April weather will resume next week, with wet weather and much lower temperatures presenting a ‘marked change’ from the sunshine Britons have enjoyed in recent days, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan told MailOnline. This weekend – the country’s fifth since lockdown started – saw hot, dry conditions encouraging housebound Britons to flout restrictions and enjoy the sunshine. But the temptation to leave home will be considerably lower for many in the days to come, as bands of rain brought by the Atlantic lead to ‘cooler’ and more ‘unsettled’ weather. A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘So far April has been a largely dry month. However, today we’ll have showers across parts of Scotland, then north and central England, Wales and possibly Northern Ireland.’ Meteorologist Marco Petagna said that ‘it might be welcome rain for some, after it’s been so dry’, but there would still be ‘some sunshine, even when things are unsettled’.

There are more motorists in London, Brighton and Hove, Bristol, Manchester, and Reading out and about this weekend than last week, according to TomTom.

B&Q is following steps taken by supermarkets by limiting the number of customers in its stores at any one time.

It has also installed screens at checkouts and put markers on shop floors to help with social distancing.

The shopping scenes come after Home Secretary Priti Patel warned Britons it was ‘imperative’ that they follow lockdown rules.

She warned that the country is ‘not out of danger yet’ as she thanked people for their ‘spirit of national unity’.

Police have already issued thousands of fines to people who have flouted lockdown rules, and the penalties could be increased after Ms Patel spoke on Friday to the National Police Chief’s Council.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blasted ‘irresponsible’ critics for demanding the UK government set out how it will ease the nation’s coronavirus lockdown.

Tory donors, Cabinet ministers and Sir Keir Starmer have all told Boris Johnson he must publish his strategy for loosening restrictions as the Prime Minister prepares to return to work tomorrow.

But Mr Raab slapped down those calls this morning as he said Britain is still at a ‘delicate and dangerous’ stage of the outbreak and the focus must remain on slowing the spread of the disease and reducing the number of deaths.

However, the Foreign Secretary, who has been standing in for Mr Johnson, did insist ministers are carrying out their ‘homework’ on how to lift rules in the future but he stressed ‘frankly it is not responsible to start speculating about the individual measures’.

Mr Johnson has been recuperating at Chequers since he was released from hospital on April 12 after his own intensive care battle with coronavirus but he has told allies he is now ‘raring to go’.

Shoppers filled trolleys with varying DIY items. One man, pictured above, pushed dozens of wooden planks to his car

The shoppers had to keep their distance from each other as they queued to get into B&Q in Edinburgh

The Government has issued new laws ordering people to stay at home and to only leave for exercise, to buy food, or to go to work, if they cannot work from home. Pictured: A shopper in York

Basket of goods: Shoppers pushed huge trolleys to put their DIY goods in

The PM will formally return to the frontline amid growing hostility over the government’s repeated refusal to publicly discuss how restrictions will be lifted.

Numerous Tory donors, including billionaires Peter Hargreaves and Michael Spencer, have today broken cover to tell the PM that the draconian measures must be loosened as soon as possible due to growing fears of lasting damage to the UK economy.

Three Cabinet ministers have briefed their own disquiet with some concerned that the British public have now had enough of the restrictions and cannot ‘take much more of this’.

Shoppers left their homes to take advantage of less busy stores amid the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: Shoppers in Edinburgh

Some people wore protective clothing, including one couple who were wearing blue rubber gloves as they pulled a trolley holding various DIY items, as well as a potted plant

Meanwhile, Sir Keir, the Labour leader, has warned the premier the UK risks ‘falling behind the rest of the world’ in terms of setting out how life will be returned to something resembling normal.

Economists have also warned that a failure to get out of lockdown soon could result in Britain being the Western nation hardest hit by the virus.

The series of major interventions came after the UK’s coronavirus death toll hit 20,000.