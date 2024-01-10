42Com partners with Vladimir Smal to redefine trusted SMS with their new venture 'AVISO Messaging'

42com and Vladimir Smal are introducing AVISO Messaging, a strategic initiative answering the industry’s demand for integrity and elevated quality in messaging services.

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to innovation and quality, 42Com, a global voice wholesale specialist, has partnered with Vladimir Smal, to launch AVISO Messaging. This new venture aims to enhance the messaging ecosystem with a commitment to integrity, quality, and competitive pricing.

At a time when reliable communication is more crucial than ever, AVISO Messaging responds to the global demand with a zero-tolerance policy on fraud and a promise to open lucrative avenues for expansion, particularly for 42Com’s voice partners.

Alberto Grunstein, CEO of 42com and co-founder of AVISO Messaging, asserts, ” AVISO is the culmination of our mission to lead and innovate. We’re leveraging our voice service momentum and Vladimir Smal’s messaging mastery to broaden our horizon and deliver diversified, growth-driven offerings.”

AVISO Messaging promises a comprehensive suite of services, starting with SMS. It will then focus on expanding its portfolio to add WhatsApp, RCS, and voice messaging to its solutions. With strategic partnership with local vendors and innovative market solutions, AVISO is set to become the go-to provider where current SMS rates no longer make the cut.

Vladimir Smal, CEO and co-founder of AVISO Messaging, brings over 15 years of telecom and messaging expertise from its tenure as Head of Sales and Procurement at LANCK Telecom. He adds, “We’re not just meeting the current market demand; we’re exceeding it by setting new standards for service quality, security, and pricing.”

AVISO Messaging emerges not merely as a provider but as a vanguard, ensuring secure and reliable messaging. “Our ‘Signed. Sealed. Delivered.’ tagline is a pact with our clients, guaranteeing trusted solutions anywhere, anytime,” pledges Grunstein.

For further information on AVISO Messaging and its innovative solutions, visit www.avisomsg.com.

About 42com

42com is a German landline telecom operator, focused on carrier-to-carrier business, with strong relations with carriers in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Middle/Far East. It is driven to provide fraud free and high-quality voice termination and DID solutions, supporting mainly Tier-1 telecom operators in achieving full network accessibility with top notch reactive and flexible technical and managed solutions.

www.42com.com

About AVISO Messaging

AVISO Messaging, a new player in the SMS industry, is poised to redefine industry standards with its commitment to trusted and cost-effective communication solutions.

It focuses solely on delivering the most trusted wholesale SMS termination and managed SMS solutions to carriers and operators globally.

Our team of messaging experts work in close cooperation with our clients to empower SMS termination solutions tailored to each of their specific requirements.

www.avisomsg.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314310/AVISO_Messaging_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/42com-partners-with-vladimir-smal-to-redefine-trusted-sms-with-their-new-venture-aviso-messaging-302029856.html

SOURCE 42com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

