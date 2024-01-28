43.6% CAGR to be Recorded in Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market between 2023 and 2028 – 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market segmented by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), End-user (Machine learning, Natural language processing, Computer vision, and Context-awareness computing), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global aerospace artificial intelligence market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period. It is also estimated to register a 40.42% YOY growth during 2024.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), End-user (Machine learning, Natural language processing, Computer vision, and Context-awareness computing), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The software segment is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. AI software plays a pivotal role in crafting and managing autonomous systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and spacecraft. These systems depend on advanced AI algorithms to navigate, detect and evade obstacles, and make real-time decisions, marking a key driver for the expansion.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market.

North America will contribute 36% to the growth during the forecast period.

The surge in global air traffic drives growth. With rising flights, efficient air traffic management is crucial, and AI solutions optimize flow, reduce congestion, and enhance overall efficiency. The demand for sophisticated solutions to optimize flight operations, coupled with AI’s role in developing autonomous aerial vehicles and improving customer experiences, fuels the growth. Moreover, AI analytics tools manage the substantial data generated by increased air traffic, aiding decision-making and enhancing aviation management, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

“The emergence of NLP for cockpit interaction is the latest trend fueling the growth, while the concerns associated with data security and privacy may hamper the growth.”, says a senior analys of Technavio

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Recent Technological Trends

The Aerospace Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market leverages AI, machine learning, and computer vision to enhance autonomous systems, UAVs, flight control, and avionics. It incorporates data analytics, predictive maintenance, and robotics, ensuring efficient navigation, communication, and cybersecurity. Utilizing emerging technologies like quantum computing, the industry also integrates swarm intelligence, geospatial intelligence, and edge and cloud computing for advanced air traffic management and system integration.

