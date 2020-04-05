472 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 hours, 3,374 Cases So Far: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is working closely with the US to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed thousands and infected over a million across nations. “Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted last evening.

The religious event at a 100-year-old mosque complex in south Delhi by Islamic group Tablighi Jamat last month has been declared a coronavirus hotspot by the government, with 22,000 who were either at the event or came in contact with Jamaat members quarantined.

Cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have been reported from 17 states – Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. Tamil Nadu is the worst hit with over 450 cases.

Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also reported large numbers of COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, with 87 per cent of Andhra’s cases so connected and positive cases reported from 27 UP districts. The North East has also been badly affected with 26 of 30 coronavirus cases connected to the Delhi mosque event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on Saturday warned people against communalising the fight against COVID-19, saying: “This COVID19 sees no religion”. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made similar appeals.

Mumbai, one of the metro cities with the most number of cases, on Saturday reported fifth COVID-19 case from Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum. There are over a million people living within five square kilometres and five confirmed cases have been reported in four days.

The government on Saturday said that it will provide free coronavirus testing and treatment facilities to over 50 crore Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme beneficiaries. The National Health Authority, the government body that runs the scheme, said private labs and empanelled hospitals will be roped in for extending free service to the masses.

In Madhya Pradesh, two top health officials have tested positive for COVID-19. The state has so far reported 104 cases and six deaths.

In a first-of-its-kind massive drive to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government has deploy 16,000 trained workers for a door-to-door screening across Chennai. The trained workers – armed with personal protective equipment – would submit daily reports keeping a 24×7 monitoring of Chennai residents.