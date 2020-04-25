49ers acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams among multiple NFL Draft Day trades | CBC Sports

The San Francisco 49ers acquired one Pro Bowl left tackle and said goodbye to another.

The defending NFC champion 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring.

The Niners sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams, who still must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.

The 49ers had a big need at left tackle because Staley informed them he planned to retire. He announced it later Saturday, saying a deteriorating neck injury led to his decision to retire after 13 seasons.

Eagles acquire WR Goodwin

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.

The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.

Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career.

Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).

The Eagles selected TCU wideout Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick. The 29-year-old Goodwin joins veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Reagor, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, among others.

Dolphins add a RB

The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick on Saturday.

Breida, 25, rushed for 623 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 120 yards and one score in 13 games for the NFC champion 49ers last season.

Undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017, the speedy Breida rushed for 1,902 yards and six TDs and added 67 receptions for 561 yards and four touchdowns in 43 games with San Francisco from 2017-19.

The 49ers received the 153rd overall pick in return and selected West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Jets acquire CB Quincy Wilson

The Indianapolis Colts dealt cornerback Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets on Saturday for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis used the pick (No. 211 overall) to tab Massachusetts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Wilson was a second-round draft pick in 2017 (46th overall) but failed to make an impact in three seasons with the Colts. He had 61 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 29 games (10 starts).

The 23-year-old Wilson played in nine games in 2019 and had 11 tackles.

Rodgers had 11 interceptions in four seasons at UMass and returned three for touchdowns. He had four interceptions (including one for a score) in 2019.