5 Evergreen Movies of Akshay Kumar Justifies No One Can Match the Level of His Incredible Acting









Akshay Kumar is one such actor who is loved by all no matter what role he plays. His movies are enjoyed by everyone.

He is fondly known as Khiladi in Bollywood for his action-packed roles but we can’t deny the number of times he made us laugh till our stomachs hurt!









Here are some of best Akshay Kumar films that prove he is the king of comedy.

Bhool Bhulaiya

You are missing out on a lot of laugh if you haven’t watched the movie. This movie might have been of a horror genre but Akshay Kumar pulled of his role hilariously and every scene of his was rife with laughter.

Welcome

Another blockbuster by Akshay Kumar, which brought hilarious comedy with an underworld story plot. Akshay plays a man trying to win his future brother-in-law over, who also happens to be an underworld don. What it leads to is a comedy of errors that had us in tears of laughter till the end.

Hera Pheri

The all-time classic which starred the ultimate duo of Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty and Akshay Kumar, and had us in tears of laughter towards the end. The movie will teach you to live with people under one roof even if you don’t like them.

Housefull

This movie was full of pure comedy and was one of the biggest star studded movies, despite which Akshay Kumar provided us the much needed giggles.

Khatta Meetha

Another classic of its time, the movie was a satirical comedy and revolved around bureaucracy. Akshay Kumar brought the perfect balance of fun, laughter, irritation of working class and even the serious tone when the story took a drastic turn.

