5 Healthy Snacks to Keep You Satisfied While Working From Home

Maintaining a healthy diet is one of the best things we can do for our immune systems. And while working from home can tempt us to snack on the nearest carbs and sugar, we’d be better served to maintain a balanced diet. Easier said than done, though — no?

That’s why we’ve rounded up five healthy snack ideas that will take zero prepwork or thought to throw together. Don’t think about it — just grab for that protein-filled snack and keep that immune system doing its thing.

If you have a sweet tooth, there are options out there that will be just as satisfying as a cookie but much more nutritious. Take these bars from Zone Perfect, for example, which deliver a balanced blend of macros to help you get through your day. Each delicious bar (choose from flavors like Birthday Cake, Fruity Cereal, and White Chocolate Peanut Butter) consists of 40% carbs for energy, 30% fat for nutrition and 30% protein for strength. You’ll not only enjoy a tasty protein bar but also stay full longer and get a burst of energy without a sugar crash.

Get a box of 20 Zone Perfect Macros Protein Bars for $27.96 ($1.40 per count).

One of the more flavor-intense snacks on this list, the EPIC Protein Bar is the perfect combination of fuel and savory taste. Each bar is protein rich made from the highest-quality meats, and naturally low in fat and rich with minerals and vitamins. Whether you get the Chicken Sriracha, Turkey Almond & Cranberry or Uncured Bacon, you won’t regret passing on the chips and opting for one of these EPIC Protein Bars.

Get a 12 EPIC Protein Bars for $26.49 ($2.21 per count).

These 100% organic fruit bars are perfect for the entire family. With the ingredients consisting only of fruits, every bar is packed with natural fiber. Simply put, these fruit bars are low in calories, have no added sugar or preservatives, are allergy friendly and are gluten-free. If you are craving something sweet, enjoy one of the six different chewy fruit bars: Apple+Banana, Blueberry, Cherry, Fig, Mango and Strawberry.

Get a box of 12 That’s it bars for $16.99 ($1.18 per count).

Thought cookies were a total no-go? Not so fast. These cookies from HighKey are made from natural ingredients like almond flour, coconut oil and collagen so you get a healthy dose of nutrients while satisfying your sweet tooth. The folks at HighKey created these cookies with snackers in mind; low in calories and sugar, macronutrient focused and most yet incredibly tasty. If you miss digging into a bag of cookies but don’t miss the regret of eating the entire bag, satiate your sweet tooth with these HighKey KETO Mini Cookies.

Get a 3-pack of HighKey KETO Mini Cookies for $13.97 ($2.07 per ounce).

Shrewd Food Protein Puffs is a healthier alternative to the iconic puffed corn snack. This crunchy snack is gluten-free, made from non-GMO ingredients and nut-free — not to mention low in carbs and high in protein. Each bag contains just 90 calories, two grams of carbs and 14 grams of protein. Don’t get mixed up; these protein puffs are still tasty and come in delicious flavors including Brickoven Pizza, Sour Cream & Onion, and Croutons.

Get a 8-pack of Shrewd Food Protein Puffs for $14.99 ($2.53 per ounce).

