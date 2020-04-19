5 Homemade Natural Body Scrubs To Get Extremely Smooth Skin – MissBonic

Body scrubbing is a necessary step to get smooth skin. Body scrubs work to remove accumulated dead skin cells, trapped oil and sebum in the pores, blackheads, whiteheads, etc.

While we take care of our face on the regular basis, we tend to ignore the other body parts. Many people don’t even know that they have to scrub their body also.

Well, if you type body scrub in the search bar of any e-commerce website, you will get a plethora of results. But often these scrubs are filled with chemicals, and those who are all-natural scrubs are often very costly.

Our body has a large surface area as compared to the face, so the requirement of body scrub will automatically be more than what we require to scrub our face.

Hence, you should start using natural ingredients to make body scrubs for yourself because of 5 reasons:

The homemade body scrubs will be made of natural ingredients, so you are not jeopardizing your skin health. These body scrubs are made of ingredients you can find in your kitchen, and thus, they are pocket friendly. You can use these scrubs lavishly without worrying about emptying the bottle and purchasing a new one. The long term effect of continuous usage of natural scrubs is permanent. You can prepare these scrubs in just 5 minutes and can store them in the refrigerator for later use.

Now that you know all the benefits of Natural Body Scrubs, without any further delay, Let’s Begin!!!

1. Rice and Honey Whitening Body Scrub

Ingredients required:

Honey. Rice powder (grounded coarsely) Almond oil (for dry skin only)

Time required to prepare : 5 minutes

Procedure:

Take 1 cup of rice powder in a bowl Add 3 tablespoons of honey. Add 10-12 drops of almond oil Mix everything Store in an airtight jar. Before taking bath, wet your skin and scrub with the mixture for a few minutes, then wash off.

2. Cane Sugar and Lemon Peel

Cane sugar is highly beneficial for it AHA content. This content help to reduce wrinkles and makes your skin smooth.

Lemon has brightening properties when applied to the skin.

Ingredients Required:

Organic cane sugar Lemon peel Lemon juice Vitamin E oil Coconut oil

Time required to prepare : 10 minutes

Procedure:

Grate 2 teaspoons lemon peel. Take 1 cup of organic cane sugar. 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. 1/2 cup of coconut oil. 2 teaspoons of vitamin E oil Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Transfer the mixture in an airtight container. Use the same as mentioned above.

3. Coffee Body Scrubs

Coffee grounds not only help to clean the skin but also help to reduce the cellulite.

Tea tree oil is highly beneficial in fighting infections and can cure acne, pimples, and other skin allergies.

Ingredients Required:

Coffee grounds Coconut Oil Tea tree oil

Time require to prepare : 2-3 minutes

Procedure:

Take 1/2 cup of coffee grounds. Add 1 cup of coconut oil and a few drops of tea tree oil Mix well Store in an airtight jar. Moisten the skin, apply scrub, massage it for a couple of minutes, and wash off.

4. Red lentil and Rose Water Body Scrubs for Summer

Rose water is very soothing for the skin in summer. It calms down the skin suffering from heat and radiations.

Ingredients:

Coarsely grounded red lentils Rose water Honey

Time required for preparation: 5 minutes

Procedure:

Take half cup of coarsely grounded lentils. Add 2 tablespoons of rose water 3 tablespoons of honey. Mix everything in a bowl and shift the material in an airtight jar. Store in a cool. Wet your skin and scrub for some time, then wash off.

5. Chocolate Body Scrub

Chocolate has anti-oxidant properties and is beneficial for skin.

Ingredients Required:

Organic cocoa powder. Cocoa essential oil. Cane sugar. coconut oil.

Time required for preparation : 2 minutes

Procedure:

Take 3 tablespoons of organic cocoa powder. 3/4 cup of cane sugar. 3/4 cup of coconut oil. few drops of cocoa essential oil. Add the the ingredients in a bowl to make a mix. Store in an airtight jar and cool place. Use as mentioned above.

Hey fella, I hope you liked my article. If you have any queries, suggestions, or comments, then you are welcome to write them in the comment section below. I love to read and reply to your comments.

