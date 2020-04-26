5 Impressive Roles By Varun Dhawan Helped To Untag Himself From ‘Product of Nepotism’

Nepotism. This is the most used word which is used to target star kids. Time and again, star kids are accused for being a product of nepotism, but how can people forget that nepotism can help them to enter the industry, but it’s their hard work and dedication which help them to stay in the industry. Take Uday Chopra for example, he’s also a nepotism product but did he managed to survive in the industry? No, because audience was not impressed by his acting skills.

You need to strike a chord with the audience and Varun Dhawan better knows how to do that. Varun has time and again proved his acting mettle.

The son of acclaimed filmmaker David Dhawan got his Dharma tag because of him belonging to the filmy background. But today he enjoys a massive fan following due to his impeccable work. Just eight years in the industry, Varun has carved a distinctive space for himself with his remarkable performances.

The actor has proven his versatility by playing distinguished characters in different genres. Here are 5 of his performances which proves that he is much more than a nepotism product.

Badlapur

Varun’s fans often compare him to yesteryear actor Govinda, because of his film choices and the infectious energy he portrays on the big screen. Reportedly, in the initial days of his career, Varun was stereotyped as a mass hero. A movie that helped him break the mould was Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur. This was a drastic transformation from the fun and goofy characters people were used to watching him play. Playing a man hell-bent on seeking revenge for the death of his wife and kid, Varun unleashed his never-seen before side and left everyone stunned.

He immersed himself into his character so much that he had to visit a psychiatrist for a couple of sessions after working on the emotionally disturbing Badlapur. On this, he had said, “There’s nothing wrong with that, to speak your mind. Whatever that’s inside you, it just gets balanced. They didn’t say that ‘there’s something’… don’t get scared. Nothing went wrong with me. But the doctor said, ‘If you’ll stay in an intense environment for a long time, so it will happen.”

October

Playing Dan was quite a different trajectory from Varun’s previous roles. October was probably the biggest challenge that Varun must have faced as an actor in his career yet but it is also one that he passed with flying colours. The actor without a doubt delivered one of the most heartfelt performances of his career in Shoojit Sircar’s emotional drama. With October, Varun established himself as an actor to watch out for and proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that he is killing it and is here to stay!

ABCD 2

Varun makes sure to bring something new to the table every time he hits the screen. While we have been in awe of his chocolate boy looks and acting prowess, he came with a surprise package for his fans as he flaunted his impeccable dancing skills in ABCD 2. Varun had worked hard for the movie and his hard work was evidently visible on the silver screen. He did prove that he doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his projects and is a powerhouse of talent.

Sui Dhaaga

Varun swayed away from his mainstream characters and impressed the audience again with his portrayal of Mauji. Varun in the role of Mauji looked as realistic as he could. He managed to play an underdog with great conviction and was able to get you to root for his character till the very last frame of the film. Not to forget how he says, “Sab badhiya hai”!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

While people might argue that this was a rather simple character to pull off, they also must realise that it could have gone wrong pretty easily if played over-the-top. However, Varun was able to bring great balance in his portrayal of Badri and made him an extremely likeable character. Varun proved that he can attract the audience through his ‘mastikhor’ characters.

