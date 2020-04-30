5 Instances When Foreign Media asked Weird Questions to Bollywood Celebs

Celebrity interviews don’t always go as planned. Occasionally, even the most famous journalists ask terrible questions, placing the star in an awkward position. Some celebrities attempt to respond and move along, while others simply express bewilderment, become extremely angry, and even storm out.

Here are 5 instances where the Hollywood anchors asked some ‘out-of-the-box questions’ and our B-town celebs burned them on their own shows.

1- While asking about Priyanka’s schooling in Massachusetts, Chelsea Handler asked Priyanka if she knew English when she came to US at the age of 12.

Priyanka without taking time replied, “Yes. Another fact. 10% of Indians probably speaks English which is more than most nations. So when you go to India, you will encounter more people who speak in English. My first language is Hindi and English.”

2- Priyanka Chopra was asked who had a bigger d*ck between The Rock and Zac Efron!

It’d be the most embarrassing question ever asked.

3- David Letterman asked Aishwarya if it is normal for ‘older children’ to live with their parents in India.

She shredded David on his own show saying, “It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents to meet for dinner.”

4- When Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan appeared on The Oprah Winfrey show, they were asked why they’re never spotted kissing, in public. Aishwarya quickly turned towards Abhishek and asked him to give her a peck on the cheeks.

5- Next Oprah asked the couple how them still staying with Abhishek’s parents work? To which Abhishek quickly replied, ‘You don’t stay with parents, how does that work?’

