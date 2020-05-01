5 military members missing after helicopter crash now presumed dead | CBC News

The Department of National Defence has officially given up hope of finding survivors from this week’s crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter off the coast of Greece, and has switched its search efforts to recovering remains and aircraft wreckage.

The chopper went down Wednesday in the Ionian Sea while taking part in NATO exercises.

In a brief statement, the department said the five missing crew members are now considered missing and presumed dead.

The body of one naval officer — Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a Marine Systems Engineering Officer aboard HMCS Fredericton — was recovered almost immediately after the crash.

Five others — Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, and Master- Cpl. Matthew Cousins — remain unaccounted for after more than two days of searching.

The department says additional remains were discovered during the search but they “cannot be identified at this time.”

HMCS Fredericton, which was part of a standing NATO task group, is now headed to an unnamed port in Italy. It will arrive tomorrow.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Flight Safety team will depart Canada today to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

They will begin their work immediately upon arrival, the department statement said.