5 more deaths, Covid-19 cases in country reach 974 | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country touched 27 on Saturday with Delhi, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra confirming one death each.
Maharashtra also reported 33 new cases, the highest number of cases in a single day, taking the state’s total Covid-19 cases to 186 – the highest in the country.
Covid-19 cases across India surged to 974 with 109 new cases being confirmed by states on Saturday. The health ministry has confirmed 918 Covid-19 cases.
The one spot of good news is that across the country, 94 Covid-19 patients – nearly 10% of the total cases reported so far, have recovered from the disease, data shows.
Kerala, which is among the worst affected states, reported its first casualty on Saturday with the death of a 69-year-old man who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had returned from Dubai on March 16. “The deceased had a history of heart ailment,” authorities said.
Delhi reported its second Covid-19 death, with authorities confirming that a Yemen national who succumbed to illness at a private hospital two days ago had tested positive for novel coronavirus. “He was admitted to Apollo hospital with lower respiratory infection on March 23 and died on March 26. Tests have found him positive for Covid-19,” state health officials said. The capital also reported nine new cases on Saturday, taking its total Covid-19 cases to 49.
Maharashtra has reported six Covid-19 deaths, the highest in the country. This includes the 85-year-old urologist who died on Friday.
Gujarat has reported four deaths. The latest casualty of Covid-19 in the state is a 46-year-old woman who succumbed to the disease on Saturday. Gujarat, however, didn’t reported a single case of Covid-19.
A 74-year-old man became the first Covid-19 fatality in Telangana. Confirming the death, health minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said, “A 74-year-old person from Khairatabad went to Delhi on March 14 on religious work and returned to the city on March 17. He started developing symptoms, including breathing problems and fever on March 20 and died at a corporate hospital while undergoing treatment. His wife and son have been put under home quarantine.”
Telangana reported six new positive cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 65 in the state. The only silver lining to the gloomy picture was that test results of 10 persons, who were earlier Covid-19 positive, came negative and they will be discharged soon, local authorities said.
Uttar Pradesh has reported 61 Covid-19 cases, including 11 new positive cases reported on Saturday. Of these, nine cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar alone while one case each surfaced in Varanasi and Meerut. Gautam Budh Nagar remains one of the most affected districts of UP with 27 cases.
Kashmir Valley also recorded its highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 13 persons testing positive for the infection, taking the state’s total tally to 33. One Covid-19 death took place in the state last week.
Only one new Covid-19 case was reported from Haryana while Punjab didn’t report a single case on Saturday.
