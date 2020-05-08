5 Mother’s Day Gifts to Give Her the Ultimate Video-Chat Setup

This Mother’s Day might not be spent celebrating Mom over brunch at her favorite restaurant or with the whole family piled on her living-room couch, but you can give her the next best thing: the ultimate video-chat station. Get her a gift or two that’ll make her as comfortable as the queen that she is while she connects with all her social circles—her weekly book (*wine-drinking) club, all the extended family, and most importantly, you (her favorite even if she can’t say so). The gifts below will make your mom’s video-chat spot her favorite place in the house.