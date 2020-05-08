5 Mother’s Day Gifts to Give Her the Ultimate Video-Chat Setup
This Mother’s Day might not be spent celebrating Mom over brunch at her favorite restaurant or with the whole family piled on her living-room couch, but you can give her the next best thing: the ultimate video-chat station. Get her a gift or two that’ll make her as comfortable as the queen that she is while she connects with all her social circles—her weekly book (*wine-drinking) club, all the extended family, and most importantly, you (her favorite even if she can’t say so). The gifts below will make your mom’s video-chat spot her favorite place in the house.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Galaxy Tab S6
samsung.com
$649.99
A small phone screen she has to hold up in the air isn’t gonna cut it. This widescreen tablet lets her go hands-free during her digital hangouts, and stay fully tuned in. With the Galaxy Tab S6, she’ll have a mom-sized view of the family while cooking dinner. Plus, with the included S-Pen, she can make notes directly on her recipe and easily send to everyone with the handy wireless keyboard (sold separately).
Cozy Pom Pom Throw
potterybarn.com
$23.99
If she’s going to be sitting through a virtual update from all 10 members of your extended family, Mom should be cozy for the weekly check-in. She can sit with this plush throw wrapped around her at her desk or kitchen table and get just as settled in as if she had everyone gathered on the couch together.
Lumbar Support Back Pillow Cushion
amazon.com
$24.95
Even if her desk chair at home is far from ergonomic, this memory-foam cushion will give her the back support she needs to sit through the work day and into her virtual happy hour.
Pictionary
target.com
$13.79
When they get bored of talking about what they’ve been doing all day (same thing as yesterday), Mom and her friends can pivot to a classic game of Pictionary. Mom can be in charge of showing the category cards to all the other players via video chat, and as long as everyone else has a pad of paper and a pen, they’ll be ready!
Simple Modern Spirit 12oz Wine Tumbler Glass with Lid
amazon.com
$12.99
It’s pretty simple: catch-up drinks via tablet requires a spill-proof wine glass. This lidded, insulated tumbler comes in more than a dozen colors and sizes up to a massive 25-ounce bottle. A few of these on hand means Mom can drain as many glasses of Chard as she wants, without worrying about spilling it on her very essential tech hardware.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below